Creamy Mexican Shrimp Pasta With Pico De Gallo Recipe

From corn and tomatoes to chile peppers, cheeses, and spices, the essential ingredients used in Mexican cooking offer endless inspiration for fusion experimentation. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Mexican-inspired pasta featuring shrimp and a creamy cheese sauce. The smooth and velvety sauce is made by creating a roux with butter and flour and then adding milk to make a béchamel sauce. Melting cheese into the sauce turns it into a mornay sauce, with Monterey Jack specifically fitting this Mexican-inspired recipe. The creamy pasta is topped with shrimp cooked in a flavorful spice blend, and at first bite, the bold flavor of the shrimp and spices provides a pleasant complement to the milder, rich cream sauce.

The shrimp pasta would be tasty on its own, but topping it with pico de gallo, cilantro, and avocado gives it an extra burst of fresh flavor that enhances the dish, and the shrimp and pico de gallo contain a subtle pop of heat. It not only tastes great, but the vibrant colors of the fresh ingredients create a beautiful presentation that enhances the appeal — we all know that beautiful dishes taste better.