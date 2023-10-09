15 Essential Ingredients You Need For Mexican Cooking

Mexicans love some heat in their food, from a subtle touch to a powerful, eye-watering kick. Luckily, there is a wide array of chili peppers available – in fact, more than 60 kinds of chili peppers grow in Mexico — many of which can easily find their way to your kitchen.

When it comes to fresh chili peppers like serrano or jalapeño, you can chop them up and add them to dishes like ceviche and guacamole. You can also pickle, roast, or smoke them before adding them to a dish. If your heat tolerance is high, look no further than habaneros. Round, orange, and quite spicy, they are named after the city of Havana and are amazing in salsas, elevating tacos and tostadas to hot new levels. Jalapeños, which originated in Mexico, is excellent when pickled and can do wonders to liven up the simplest of dishes, like tortas or tostadas.

You can also stock up on dried chilis, which means that the peppers are aged, dried, and smoked, bringing additional layers of depth to your dishes. Morita peppers, for example, are actually smoked jalapeños, and their rich flavor means they work very well in sauces to accompany protein like chicken or beef. Pasilla, a dried chilaca pepper, has a sweeter profile and is one of the many ingredients that go into mole.