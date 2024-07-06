Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad Recipe

What happens when you infuse basic canned tuna with Mexican flavors and add a dash of the delicious whimsy of a chopped salad? You get this visually stunning and palate-pleasing Mexican-inspired tuna salad, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. This quick and easy chopped salad is a winner for weeknight dinners but sophisticated enough for entertaining.

A good chopped salad should have a full spectrum of flavors and textures: crunchy, sweet, salty, spicy, savory, juicy, creamy, and tangy. This salad has all of that, with rows of crunchy toasted corn and raw pepitas, sweet dried currants and roasted red peppers, spicy jalapeños, juicy tomatoes, jícama, and marinated albacore tuna, all tossed in a creamy jalapeño and cilantro dressing. All of the elements of this salad can be prepared in advance then tossed just before enjoying with tortilla chips on the side. Kinnaird loves this salad because each bite is different and so satisfying while also being fresh and nutritious.