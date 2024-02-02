How To Get A Feel For The Most Ripe Jicama

Crunchy, juicy, refreshing, and mildly sweet, jicama is a root vegetable that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Not only is it nutritious, providing plenty of fiber and vitamin C, but you can also enjoy eating it in a variety of ways. Peel and chop jicama into strips and eat the pieces raw with your favorite dip for a healthier snack, or add them to your salads and fresh spring rolls to give them an extra delectable crunch. Pickle them to have some crispy, tangy filling for your sandwiches. Boil and mash them like you would the similarly starchy potato. Turn them into fries, too, by boiling peeled jicama strips, drying them, and then flavoring them with your favorite seasonings before placing them in the air fryer.

To enjoy this vegetable at its best, you must buy it at its ripest. Ripe jicama feels firm with a smooth, light-brown skin that is generally free of blemishes, cracks, discoloration, mold, and soft spots. Avoid buying either the small ones, which could still be unripe, or the oversized ones, which are likely to have dry and fibrous flesh; a medium-sized jicama that weighs under four pounds is best. Check it for any sour odor, too, which would indicate spoilage; ripe jicama would have a sweet, faintly floral aroma. Its skin must be easy to peel to reveal white flesh that has a similar texture to apples or Asian pears.