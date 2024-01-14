The Crunchy Vegetable Dipper You Shouldn't Overlook For Better Snacking
Jicama is the crisp and refreshing alternative crunchy dipper you might be missing out on, and it perfectly complements a variety of dips. This root vegetable is native to Mexico and has a mild, slightly sweet flavor that is similar to a water chestnut but with the crunch of an apple or pear. The relatively neutral flavor of jicama and its large, round shape makes it a great choice for scooping up your favorite dip when you're feeling snacky and only a crispy mouthful will satisfy.
Incorporating crunchy jicama into your snacking routine is not only a fun departure from the ordinary but also a wise choice if you're looking for a lower-calorie alternative to the normal carb-laden dippers like chips or crackers. With just 49 calories per 4-ounce serving, jicama packs a hefty 6 grams of fiber and an impressive 44% of your daily recommended intake of Vitamin C.
Prepping jicama for easy snacking
Whole jicama is round with a light brown, fibrous peel; you'll find them whole and also pre-cut at many grocers. Look for firm, round bulbs of whole jicama that feel heavy for their size. When buying cut jicama, it should look milky white with a watery film — not dried out. The brown outer peel of a whole bulb needs to be removed before eating the jicama. Use a small peeling knife to gently pare the outer part away from the smooth inner edible portion, which is a creamy white color. Once peeled, you can cut jicama into sticks or slice it into flat chip-like shapes depending on how you like to dip your veggies. Cut jicama pieces can be stored in a jar of water in the refrigerator to keep them crisp and fresh for several days — so convenient for preparing ahead.
The crispness of jicama is a perfect match for scooping up fresh tomato salsas and fruit salsas like mango or kiwi, and it's a great pairing for rich guacamole. Consider dipping your jicama into a zesty Greek yogurt-based dip or traditional hummus too. This dipper is a nutritious and crunchy way to feel good about your snacking.