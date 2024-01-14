The Crunchy Vegetable Dipper You Shouldn't Overlook For Better Snacking

Whole jicama is round with a light brown, fibrous peel; you'll find them whole and also pre-cut at many grocers. Look for firm, round bulbs of whole jicama that feel heavy for their size. When buying cut jicama, it should look milky white with a watery film — not dried out. The brown outer peel of a whole bulb needs to be removed before eating the jicama. Use a small peeling knife to gently pare the outer part away from the smooth inner edible portion, which is a creamy white color. Once peeled, you can cut jicama into sticks or slice it into flat chip-like shapes depending on how you like to dip your veggies. Cut jicama pieces can be stored in a jar of water in the refrigerator to keep them crisp and fresh for several days — so convenient for preparing ahead.

The crispness of jicama is a perfect match for scooping up fresh tomato salsas and fruit salsas like mango or kiwi, and it's a great pairing for rich guacamole. Consider dipping your jicama into a zesty Greek yogurt-based dip or traditional hummus too. This dipper is a nutritious and crunchy way to feel good about your snacking.