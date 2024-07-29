Guava and Cream Cheese Empanadas Recipe

Empanadas, like many other Latin American dishes, have their roots in Spain and Portugal, and the first known recipe for these crescent-shaped pastries comes from a 16th-century cookbook written in Catalan. At that time it seems to have been one large pastry, but over the years, the dish evolved into smaller, more portable pieces. As Spanish settlers established themselves in South and Central America, they brought along their favorite recipes, such as the one for empanadas.

As for the guava and cheese filling, this seems to have originated in Cuba. Food history may get a bit fuzzy over the years, but one story has it that the flavor combination was first created by enslaved sugar mill workers. The date may actually be a bit later, however, since American-made cream cheese became popular in Cuba during the early 20th century thanks to its proximity to the U.S. while slavery was abolished there in 1886. Cuba's guava pastelitos, as these pastries are known, may differ from the Puerto Rican ones recalled by Maroney in that they often take the form of small squares of puff pastry rather than the half-moon shape typical of empanadas.