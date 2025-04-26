The Churro Recipe That's A Chocolate Lover's Dream

Classic churros are beloved for their irresistibly crisp exterior, tender interior, and that delicious coating of cinnamon sugar. If you love classic churros, and also chocolate, these air-fried chocolate churros from recipe developer Jessica Morone are about to become your new favorite dessert. They're everything you love about classic churros, but with a rich chocolate twist and none of the deep-frying mess.

Thanks to the air fryer, you can achieve that satisfying crunch with a fraction of the effort and no need for a pot of hot oil. This recipe delivers big flavor with an easy, approachable method. The magic of the air fryer lies in its ability to circulate hot air around the food, creating a crispy outer layer while keeping the inside soft and tender, which is perfect for churros. And to take things to the next level for all the chocolate lovers out there, these churros come with a rich chocolate ganache dipping sauce in addition to the chocolate dough and cocoa cinnamon sugar. The ganache is smooth, decadent, and exactly what you want to dunk a warm chocolate churro into. The combo of crisp chocolate churros and creamy ganache makes this dessert feel extra indulgent, without being overly complicated.