The Best Oil Temperature For Perfectly Crispy Churros

To make sure the frying process goes as smoothly as possible, invest in a candy thermometer (or another oil-safe thermometer) to ensure the perfect oil temperature every step of the way. Remember to check before and after each batch you fry. Another tip when it comes to the oil is that, while you can follow a recipe's recommended time, there really doesn't seem to be a tried-and-true time for how long to cook churros. Generally, the time seems to be anywhere from two to eight minutes. With this large of a range, it's better to use your best judgment and cook them until they're "golden brown" instead of just following a set time.

Once the churros have fried, be sure to let them drain on a paper towel (for about 15 seconds) before adding the cinnamon sugar. This allows you to avoid clumping, but still have the mixture stick. Once you've done this, you'll have a tasty treat on its own, but if you want to elevate the flavor even more, try adding a hot fudge sauce or a salted caramel sauce (or both). These flavors would both also pair well with crushed Oreos or pretzels as additions. If you like fruity tastes, try this strawberry compote as a topping (but use a fork for this one, as it can be messy). Caramel sauce would also pair well with this strawberry concoction. No matter the topping, be sure to try making churros with your newfound oil temperature knowledge.