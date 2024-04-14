Cuban-Style Picadillo Tacos Recipe

What makes picadillo such a popular dish is its versatility. Besides tacos, picadillo can be eaten on its own or over a bed of rice and beans. Because it's a mixture of ground beef and tomato, picadillo also pairs well with mashed potatoes in a fashion similar to an Irish shepherd's pie. You can also serve picadillo for breakfast: In some countries, it's not uncommon to find picadillo served with a fried egg on top, which makes an excellent breakfast as tacos or in a skillet.

To store the picadillo leftovers, add any remaining meat mixture to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for 4–5 days. To store the salsa, transfer it to a separate airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for 4–5 days. Because the picadillo lasts for about the length of a work week, picadillo tacos make a great meal prep option that can be paired with tortillas or eaten by fork and knife with a side of avocado.