Cuban-Style Picadillo Tacos Recipe
Picadillo is a traditional comfort food in Latin American countries, such as Cuba and Mexico. Though it's unclear where exactly picadillo originated, it's safe to assume the dish came from Spain and moved with Latin American travelers. Picadillo, which comes from the Spanish verb picar, meaning "to chop," always comprises chopped or ground meat and spices. Not quite a stew but also more than just beef, picadillo can be made with tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, onions, olives, and even raisins. The Cuban version is typically made with pimiento-stuffed green olives, cinnamon, and raisins; it sometimes involves tomatoes and almost always features beef. Picadillo is usually served on a bed of rice with a side of Cuban black beans, and this recipe turns the dish into tacos with a soft flour shell and a Cuban-inspired black bean salsa topping. Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this easy weeknight taco recipe will surprise you with rich, salty flavors complemented by zesty citrus salsa.
Gather the ingredients for Cuban-style picadillo tacos
To begin these picadillo tacos, you'll need to make a quick sofrito using olive oil, onion, green bell pepper, and garlic. From there, you'll need ground beef (we recommend lean to save yourself from draining), tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, cumin, oregano, cinnamon, salt, pepper, and olives. While we recommend using pimiento-stuffed green olives, you can use any olive you prefer here, even black or Kalamata if you prefer stronger olive flavors. If you can't find pimiento-stuffed, we recommend trying Spanish olives. Typical Cuban picadillo also includes raisins, which add a sweet and subtly bitter flavor to the dish — if raisins aren't your cup of tea, just leave them out. As for the olives, we urge you to try them regardless. For the salsa, you'll need black beans, an orange, cilantro, and lime juice, and for the taco assembly, you'll need soft shell tacos.
Step 1: Prepare a skillet
Heat the oil in a deep skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Start the sofrito
Add the peppers and onions and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in the garlic
Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 4: Crumble in the beef
Add the beef to the sofrito mixture and crumble using a spatula.
Step 5: Brown the beef
Cook until beef is browned, about 5–10 minutes.
Step 6: Add the remaining picadillo ingredients
Add the tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, sliced olives, raisins (if using), cumin, oregano, and cinnamon to the skillet.
Step 7: Simmer
Stir to combine, then bring to a simmer and cook until reduced, about 5–10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Prep the salsa
While the picadillo is simmering, make the salsa. Combine the black beans, orange pieces, cilantro, and lime juice in a small bowl.
Step 9: Season and stir
Season to taste with salt and pepper, and stir.
Step 10: Serve
To serve, fill the taco shells with picadillo, then top with black bean salsa.
What can I do with picadillo leftovers?
What makes picadillo such a popular dish is its versatility. Besides tacos, picadillo can be eaten on its own or over a bed of rice and beans. Because it's a mixture of ground beef and tomato, picadillo also pairs well with mashed potatoes in a fashion similar to an Irish shepherd's pie. You can also serve picadillo for breakfast: In some countries, it's not uncommon to find picadillo served with a fried egg on top, which makes an excellent breakfast as tacos or in a skillet.
To store the picadillo leftovers, add any remaining meat mixture to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for 4–5 days. To store the salsa, transfer it to a separate airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for 4–5 days. Because the picadillo lasts for about the length of a work week, picadillo tacos make a great meal prep option that can be paired with tortillas or eaten by fork and knife with a side of avocado.
What can I serve with picadillo tacos?
To make these Cuban picadillo tacos into a full meal, serve them with a few Cuban-inspired sides. We like to make a batch of rice and beans to serve alongside the tacos (because bean salsa just isn't enough) and prepare fried plantains for a sticky, sweet treat. For something more complicated, try tostones or yuca fries, which can be made from scratch or bought frozen for easy preparation. If you're craving tacos in the winter, we recommend serving them alongside Cuban soups like lentil soup, split pea soup, or classic black bean soup. You can use the same black bean salsa from the recipe for topping the soup. Plus, the tacos make the perfect vessel for dipping into the thick soups. Looking for something quick and easy? Just mash up an avocado with some lime juice for guacamole and serve with tortilla chips. Of course, pair these tacos with an ice-cold margarita or our favorite, a classic daiquiri.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 green bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 Spanish onion, finely diced
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (14 ½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
- ½ cup sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 (7 ¾-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 orange, peeled and diced
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- ½ lime, juiced
- 16 street taco shells, warmed
- 2 tablespoons golden raisins
|Calories per Serving
|752
|Total Fat
|43.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|80.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.1 g
|Total Sugars
|12.7 g
|Sodium
|1,299.4 mg
|Protein
|29.8 g