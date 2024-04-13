Triple Rum Frozen Bahama Mama Recipe
Beat the heat with an easy frozen cocktail that smells like the Caribbean and tastes like a tropical vacation. Brought to us by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this triple rum frozen Bahama mama cocktail is a slushee-like sipper that blends up in just 15 minutes.
This frosty beverage combines three types of rum — añejo, coconut, and dark — with fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine. But what really makes this cocktail stand out is the garnish. A piece of charred pineapple adds a smoky note that contrasts beautifully with the drink's granita-like texture. Add an amarena cherry and some fresh pineapple leaves to the glass, and you've got yourself one good-looking beverage.
One sip of a frozen Bahama mama delivers an island vibe without leaving home. No need for overly complicated recipes or store-bought concentrates — this rum cocktail lets vibrant natural flavors shine. Accompany it with Jamaican jerk chicken wings, along with a platter of Jamaican beef patties, for the ultimate Caribbean dining experience.
Gather the ingredients for your triple rum frozen Bahama mama cocktail
For this tropics-inspired frozen cocktail, you'll first need fresh some pineapple to grill and use as a garnish. If you're wondering if it's worth getting all three types of rum, Prints explains that each offers its own unique benefits to the drink: "Añejo rum lends an oaky complexity, while coconut rum contributes island flair, and dark rum adds rich depth," she says.
Don't forget pineapple juice, freshly squeezed orange juice, and grenadine for fruity sweetness. Ice cubes are a must for that granita-like texture. Finally, grab an amarena cherry to complete the drink with a ruby-red pop of color.
Step 1: Preheat a grill pan
Place a dry grill pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Grill the pineapple
Grill pineapple slice until nicely charred on the edges, about 2-3 minutes per side. Set aside to cool.
Step 3: Combine the cocktail ingredients
In a blender, combine añejo rum, coconut rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and crushed ice.
Step 4: Blend the cocktail
Blend until the mixture reaches a smooth slushie consistency.
Step 5: Pour the cocktail into a glass
Pour mixture into a chilled hurricane glass.
Step 6: Slice the pineapple into wedges
Slice grilled pineapple into wedges.
Step 7: Spear the garnishes on a cocktail pick
Spear 2 pineapple wedges and an amarena cherry onto a cocktail pick.
Step 8: Garnish the drink
Garnish the drink with the prepared cocktail pick and pineapple leaves, if using.
Step 9: Serve while it's still cold
Serve immediately.
Can I make a non-alcoholic version of a Bahama mama cocktail?
You can easily create a booze-free take on this tropical cocktail with just a few substitutions. Simply skip the añejo rum, coconut rum liqueur, and dark rum. To maintain the fruity island flavor profile, bump up the amounts of fresh orange juice and pineapple juice. Plus, adding a splash of coconut water will help mimic the coconut notes from the Malibu rum. Alternatively, you can even use coconut milk, giving the mocktail a creamier texture that is more akin to a milkshake than a granita.
Once you've chosen your ingredients, proceed as instructed, blending everything together with ice until you get that crave-able slushee texture. Garnish with charred pineapple, cherry, and pineapple leaves to keep the same eye-catching presentation. The resulting non-alcoholic frozen Bahama mama will still deliver those bright tropical vibes without the alcohol content, making it a family-friendly option for hot days.
How can I char pineapple without a grill or grill pan?
If you don't have access to an outdoor grill or grill pan, you still have options for achieving that desirable charred pineapple garnish. One method is to use the broiler in your oven. Place the pineapple slice on a foil-lined baking sheet and position it on the top oven rack. Turn the broiler on high and broil for 2-4 minutes per side, keeping a very close eye to prevent burning. Flip the pineapple halfway through to ensure even charring. This won't give you the distinct grill marks, but it's going to deliver on the same great charred taste.
Alternatively, you can try using a kitchen torch if you have one. Hold the torch a few inches from the pineapple slice and wave it back and forth until char marks form. Finally, if you simply want to skip the grilling step, you can absolutely use fresh pineapple without charring it. The smoky flavor will be absent, but the tropical sweetness will still shine through in the cocktail.
Can I make a frozen cocktail in advance?
This frosty cocktail is best consumed fresh, as are most frozen cocktails like daiquiris and margaritas. However, you can absolutely prepare the base mixture ahead of time for easy entertaining. Simply blend together all the liquid ingredients — the rums, juices, and grenadine — with the ice, then transfer the frozen mixture into an airtight, freezer-safe container and store in the freezer until ready to serve.
When it's cocktail hour, remove the container from the freezer and let it thaw slightly, just until the mixture becomes pourable but still maintains a thick texture. Give it a quick stir or re-blend briefly to reincorporate everything. Then, portion it out into glasses and garnish the rim.
The charred pineapple component should be prepared closer to serving for best results, as its smoky aroma tends to diminish over time. Still, having that frosty cocktail base ready to go ahead of time makes whipping up a large batch of cocktails for company a breeze.
- 1 (1-inch thick) slice fresh pineapple
- 1 ounce añejo rum
- ½ ounce Malibu coconut rum liqueur
- ½ ounce dark rum
- 1 ounce freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- ½ ounce grenadine
- 1 cup crushed ice
- 1 amarena cherry, for garnish
- Fresh pineapple leaves, for garnish
- Place a dry grill pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat.
- Grill pineapple slice until nicely charred on the edges, about 2-3 minutes per side. Set aside to cool.
- In a blender, combine añejo rum, coconut rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and crushed ice.
- Blend until the mixture reaches a smooth slushie consistency.
- Pour mixture into a chilled hurricane glass.
- Slice grilled pineapple into wedges.
- Spear 2 pineapple wedges and an amarena cherry onto a cocktail pick.
- Garnish the drink with the prepared cocktail pick and pineapple leaves, if using.
- Serve immediately.