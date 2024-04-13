Triple Rum Frozen Bahama Mama Recipe

Beat the heat with an easy frozen cocktail that smells like the Caribbean and tastes like a tropical vacation. Brought to us by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this triple rum frozen Bahama mama cocktail is a slushee-like sipper that blends up in just 15 minutes.

This frosty beverage combines three types of rum — añejo, coconut, and dark — with fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine. But what really makes this cocktail stand out is the garnish. A piece of charred pineapple adds a smoky note that contrasts beautifully with the drink's granita-like texture. Add an amarena cherry and some fresh pineapple leaves to the glass, and you've got yourself one good-looking beverage.

One sip of a frozen Bahama mama delivers an island vibe without leaving home. No need for overly complicated recipes or store-bought concentrates — this rum cocktail lets vibrant natural flavors shine. Accompany it with Jamaican jerk chicken wings, along with a platter of Jamaican beef patties, for the ultimate Caribbean dining experience.