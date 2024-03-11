Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings Recipe

Unless you have an at-home deep fryer, the best way to deep fry at home is in a heavy-bottomed skillet (like a cast iron) or a Dutch oven, which can maintain an even temperature while cooking. Because it's a little more hands-on than using a deep fryer, there are some tricks to getting it right.

First: While you need more oil than usual, deep doesn't have to mean a full pot of oil — just use enough so the chicken is 90% submerged, around 1-2 inches of oil. In this rather small amount of oil, the temperature can drop quickly if too many cold chicken wings are added at once. To avoid this — and the inevitable soggy chicken as a result — be sure not to crowd the pan, working in batches as needed in order to maintain a steady temperature.

Once the wings are in the oil, be patient; if they don't look ready, they likely aren't. The chicken should be deeply golden brown, which can take up to 12 minutes. If you pull the wings out too early and decide they aren't quite done, just throw them back into the oil for another few minutes; the beauty of frying is that it's forgiving.

If you'd rather avoid the excess oil (or can't stand the smell of deep frying — we get it), prepare the chicken as written, spray with oil, and bake at 425 F for 50-60 minutes, rotating often.