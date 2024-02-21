14 Broiler Hacks You Should Know About

The range in your kitchen has a broiler, either at the top of the oven itself or in a separate drawer at the bottom. The broiler is something few of us use, which is odd when you think about it: Broiling is just like grilling — which we all love, and most of us do — but with the heat coming from above rather than below.

It's not like baking or roasting, where the hot air in your oven does the work. Instead, it's the actual radiant heat of your element that sears and cooks the food, much as the sun toasts you at the beach (admittedly from much further away).

If you seldom use your broiler because of unfamiliarity or because it just plain intimidates you, relax. Using your broiler effectively is a handy skill, and like most other things in the kitchen, it's easy if you don't overthink it. These hacks and tips can help make you a broiling master in no time flat.