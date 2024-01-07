For Big-Batch Caesar Salad, Go With Charred Romaine Halves

Salads can be difficult to perfect, especially when entertaining large crowds. Attaining a tasty rendition is doable, but crafting a vegetable side with a flair requires more ingenuity. So, to introduce a new spark to a Caesar salad, consider throwing the lettuce halves on the grill. Romaine lettuce will delectably hold up to a short heating time, infusing with a touch of smoke flavor and palatable wilting. Additionally, the leaves can be covered with a dressing and a sprinkling of parmesan before heating, which further melds together all components. Who wouldn't want a touch of melted cheese on their lettuce?

Firing up the grill also allows the crisping of other components, like bread or even some grilled chicken, which will turn the salad into a heartier affair. So, let's dive into the specifics of a charred Caesar — it's a captivating salad-making technique to add to the repertoire.