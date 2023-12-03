Roast Peppers All At Once Under Your Broiler For Easy Blistering

Few ingredients boast the culinary versatility of peppers. From dried chiles in a salsa to stuffed bell peppers, and just a raw addition in a salad, the fruit can be prepared with a wide variety of techniques. And while all offer their own unique advantage, roasting peppers reveals an especially delicious result. The exterior skin becomes blistered and withered away, and the flesh turns smokey-sweet. Especially when it comes to meatier examples like poblanos or bell peppers, you've likely heard of the gas burner method: This involves roasting the peppers over a gas flame. While a great technique, especially for its speed, it does pose a practical problem when dealing with a larger volume of peppers at once.

So, instead, utilize the broiler for the same task. Slice the peppers into flat sections, then place them onto a rack near the heat source. It'll only take around 15 minutes for them to attain the same effect, after which they can be peeled and added to recipes in a variety of ways.