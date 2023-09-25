Charred Rajas Con Crema Recipe

Nothing beats a perfectly seared steak — that is unless you top it with this delicious, creamy charred rajas con crema. Fresh poblano peppers are charred over an open flame or under a broiler and are then sautéed with onions, garlic, and cream. It's a traditional Mexican dish believed to originate from the Puebla region. "Rajas" means "strips" in Spanish, so the name simply means "strips with cream." Leah Maroney knows that sometimes the simplest recipes lead to the tastiest dishes. Maroney shares, "Poblanos vary widely in level of spiciness, but no matter how spicy or mild, they're always super flavorful." That's how this dish is able to shine with such simple ingredients. The charred poblanos take center stage and the onions and garlic accentuate their flavor in the creamy sauce.

Not only can you serve this over your favorite protein (we're thinking chicken and shrimp would be amazing), but it's also an excellent filling for warm tortillas. If you're looking for super comforting, serve it over rice, so all the grains soak up the decadent crema and you won't waste a single drop.

We used heavy cream and Monterey Jack cheese in this recipe, but if you can find Mexican crema and Oaxaca cheese — definitely substitute with those for even more tried and true flavor.