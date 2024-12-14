Give Your Classic Mojito A Tasty Makeover With Beer
A simple mix of white rum, club soda, lime juice, and mint leaves, refreshing mojitos are the perfect choice for when you want something light yet flavorful. At times, we'll switch it up slightly by swapping out the mint for woodsy rosemary or thyme or boosting the fruity lime with some blueberry, pineapple, or mango syrup. However, the best makeover for the classic drink comes from a splash of beer.
Though white rum does complement the bright, tropical taste of the lime and mint, it's not strong enough to mask it. Instead, it lingers in the background while the club soda does the work of providing a clean, fizzy atmosphere for the zesty flavors to shine. With the rum lingering in the backdrop, swapping club soda for beer is a choice that feels seamless. The carbonation from the beer keeps the mojito light while its yeasted flavor adds a slight depth. With the right pick, the cocktail should still be refreshing and zesty, like dropping a lime wedge into a bottle of summery light ale.
The steps for making a beer mojito follow the same order as the classic cocktail. Begin by squeezing a small amount of lime juice into a glass, then toss the wedge inside, followed by sugar and mint leaves. Muddle the ingredients and give everything a good stir before straining it into an ice-filled glass and pouring the rum in. Finish off the drink with beer and garnish it with a lime wedge and mint.
Light, crisp beers bring out the best of mojitos
To keep the mint and lime refreshing, pair the mojito ingredients with a beer of a similar nature. Lagers have a clean, smooth flavor with a slight bitterness that works well with the sugar and zesty lime. With the cocktail stemming from Cuba, topping it off with a Cuban beer is only fitting. Hatuey has a 100-year long history in the island nation, and the brand's lager has a clean, slightly fruity taste to complement the lime.
For a bolder fruit taste, however, go with a beer that embraces the flavor. A witbier is one of the best beer styles for summer that will keep your mojito crisp and refreshing. The Belgian beer is dominated by the sweet, heady taste of orange and coriander, bringing out the zingy taste of lime and aromatic flair from the mint. Despite the richer notes, witbier has a high carbonation level that will ensure your beer mojito still tastes airy.
If you like playing up the taste of your mojito with other ingredients besides just lime and mint, go with a fruity blonde ale. At its core, blonde ale is a light and pleasant beer, with a smooth finish that's harmonious with all kinds of flavors. It's great for adding a new spin on a sweet watermelon mojito or a bold grilled pineapple mojito while ensuring the cocktail remains fresh.