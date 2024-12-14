Give Your Classic Mojito A Tasty Makeover With Beer

A simple mix of white rum, club soda, lime juice, and mint leaves, refreshing mojitos are the perfect choice for when you want something light yet flavorful. At times, we'll switch it up slightly by swapping out the mint for woodsy rosemary or thyme or boosting the fruity lime with some blueberry, pineapple, or mango syrup. However, the best makeover for the classic drink comes from a splash of beer.

Though white rum does complement the bright, tropical taste of the lime and mint, it's not strong enough to mask it. Instead, it lingers in the background while the club soda does the work of providing a clean, fizzy atmosphere for the zesty flavors to shine. With the rum lingering in the backdrop, swapping club soda for beer is a choice that feels seamless. The carbonation from the beer keeps the mojito light while its yeasted flavor adds a slight depth. With the right pick, the cocktail should still be refreshing and zesty, like dropping a lime wedge into a bottle of summery light ale.

The steps for making a beer mojito follow the same order as the classic cocktail. Begin by squeezing a small amount of lime juice into a glass, then toss the wedge inside, followed by sugar and mint leaves. Muddle the ingredients and give everything a good stir before straining it into an ice-filled glass and pouring the rum in. Finish off the drink with beer and garnish it with a lime wedge and mint.

