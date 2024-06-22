Grilled Pineapple Mojito Recipe
There are few cocktails more refreshing, cooling, and summery than the ever-popular mojito. Perfect for sipping on a hot summer's evening, a classic mojito has all the makings of a refreshing cocktail, from the fresh lime juice to the bright mint. Another great aspect of the mojito is how easily adaptable it is, and how readily it can be jazzed up with a variety of different delicious fruity flavors.
If you are looking for a great drink to enjoy alongside your barbecue, why not give this grilled pineapple mojito a go? Simply add some sliced pineapple to the grill and let it cook for a few minutes on either side until it is beautifully charred, and voila — you've got the early makings of a great mojito rendition. Or, if you can't be bothered to get the grill out, you can just as easily use a griddle pan to get the perfect grilled pineapple. A wonderful addition to a classic mojito, grilled pineapple adds a delicious tropical fruity flavor along with a rich sweetness, due to the pineapple caramelizing as it cooks, and also a smoky depth, due to the process of grilling. Whether you choose to go simple or bold with the garnishes, there's no denying that this grilled pineapple cocktail packs a real punch in the flavor department. Recipe developer Jennine Rye assures us that once you've tried it, you'll never look at a mojito the same way again.
Gather the ingredients for this grilled pineapple mojito recipe
To make this mojito, you will need a small pineapple, lime juice, fresh mint, granulated sugar, white rum, crushed ice, and soda water. To garnish the cocktail, you may additionally want to use pineapple leaves, so think twice before discarding the stem.
Step 1: Heat a griddle pan
Heat up a griddle pan or grill to a medium-high heat.
Step 2: Grill the pineapple
Place the slices of pineapple on the heat and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until well charred.
Step 3: Flip the pineapple slices
Flip the pineapple slices over and grill them for another 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 4: Cool the pineapple
Remove the grilled pineapple from the pan and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Dice some of the pineapple
Dice roughly ½ cup of the cooled grilled pineapple.
Step 6: Add ingredients to cocktail shaker
Add lime juice, mint leaves, granulated sugar, and ¼ cup of the diced pineapple to a cocktail shaker.
Step 7: Muddle
Muddle well.
Step 8: Add rum and ice
Add the rum and a handful of ice to the shaker. Shake well.
Step 9: Prepare glasses
Fill 2 glasses with ice and the remaining diced grilled pineapple.
Step 10: Pour out the mojito
Strain the mojito into the glasses.
Step 11: Garnish
Garnish with more mint, the remaining grilled pineapple, and pineapple leaves.
Step 12: Add soda water
Top off the cocktails with soda water and serve.
How does grilling the pineapple affect the flavor of this mojito?
Fresh pineapple is easily one of the most mouthwatering and refreshing ingredients on the market. When ripe, its skin is golden brown and the flesh inside is a warm yellow like the sun; everything about this tropical fruit points to summer, so it is a natural addition to any summertime cocktail. However, there is a big difference between using the raw fruit and the grilled fruit, and, while both are delicious, grilling adds an extra layer of sophistication to this cocktail without making things over-complicated.
The process of grilling fresh pineapple introduces a variety of new flavors into the mix. While a raw slice of pineapple adds a wonderful fruity flavor, the cooking process helps to caramelize the sugars, making the grilled pineapple much sweeter and richer. Also, the grilling process specifically causes the pineapple to char on the outside. This gives the fruit a distinctive smokiness that can't easily be replicated, and it adds much more depth and complexity to the finished cocktail while also honing in on the summery nature of the drink as a whole.
Can you make a grilled pineapple cocktail with a different type of liquor?
Having tried this grilled pineapple mojito, there's a good chance you'll want to expand and introduce grilled pineapple to all of your favorite cocktails. Luckily, there are plenty of other grilled pineapple cocktail options available to you. Firstly, while the general rule of thumb when making a mojito is that you should stick to white rum due to its milder flavor, for this mojito you don't have to abide by this rule. The grilled pineapple adds a powerful dose of caramelized tropical sweetness and smokiness to the mix, and this flavor pairs really well with spiced rum, which will add even more depth to your mojito.
If you are looking for other spirits, tequila pairs quite well with grilled pineapple, too. You can either swap out the rum in favor of tequila in this recipe, or you can venture into a different cocktail area and use it to make a grilled pineapple margarita. You could also swap in vodka for a neutral liquor addition, allowing the mint, lime, and pineapple flavors to really shine.
Venturing even further afield, grilled pineapple also makes a wonderful addition to other classics, such as Pina Coladas, Mai Tais, and even Moscow mules. So, throw that pineapple on the grill and bust out the cocktail shaker!