Grilled Pineapple Mojito Recipe

There are few cocktails more refreshing, cooling, and summery than the ever-popular mojito. Perfect for sipping on a hot summer's evening, a classic mojito has all the makings of a refreshing cocktail, from the fresh lime juice to the bright mint. Another great aspect of the mojito is how easily adaptable it is, and how readily it can be jazzed up with a variety of different delicious fruity flavors.

If you are looking for a great drink to enjoy alongside your barbecue, why not give this grilled pineapple mojito a go? Simply add some sliced pineapple to the grill and let it cook for a few minutes on either side until it is beautifully charred, and voila — you've got the early makings of a great mojito rendition. Or, if you can't be bothered to get the grill out, you can just as easily use a griddle pan to get the perfect grilled pineapple. A wonderful addition to a classic mojito, grilled pineapple adds a delicious tropical fruity flavor along with a rich sweetness, due to the pineapple caramelizing as it cooks, and also a smoky depth, due to the process of grilling. Whether you choose to go simple or bold with the garnishes, there's no denying that this grilled pineapple cocktail packs a real punch in the flavor department. Recipe developer Jennine Rye assures us that once you've tried it, you'll never look at a mojito the same way again.