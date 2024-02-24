Why You Should Think Twice Before Muddling Mint In Your Next Mojito

Muddled mint and mojitos go hand in hand, right? Wrong! Forget everything you thought to be true about how to concoct this classic cocktail — well, almost everything. While muddling is a technique often called for in tipples like the mojito (among other greats like the caipirinha or whiskey smash), it isn't always the most ideal way to go about extracting flavors and aromas. In fact, muddling might be the very thing that's standing in the way of crafting a truly mesmerizing mojito.

The goal of muddling is essentially to create a better-tasting cocktail by releasing more of an ingredient's richly nuanced flavor profile. Often, however, muddling is done incorrectly. Rather than crushing the mint leaves delicately, the greenery ends up being pummeled and nearly pulverized. Consequently, this rough handling can have several negative effects on your mojito and the overall tasting experience.

Essentially, when excessive force is applied to mint, this prompts the leaves to release more of their bright, refreshing flavor. However, this also causes their more unpleasant vegetal and bitter attributes to be unleashed, which can make a mojito taste earthy or grassy as opposed to fresh. Additionally, pounding leaves too intensely can cause them to brown and break off into little pieces. As a result, the cocktail will have a muddy-looking appearance — not to mention that you'll get more mint stuck in your teeth as you sip the tipple.