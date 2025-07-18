The Only Recipe You'll Ever Need For Veggie Skewers (And The Perfect Sauce!)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of many great side dishes for summer cookouts is grilled veggie skewers, consisting of brightly colored produce packed with a variety of flavors and nutrients. The crowd-pleasers are extra tasty when the heat caramelizes the natural sugars. Those who don't have an outdoor grill won't have to miss out on the classic dish with recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's version of grilled veggie skewers, served with a herby yogurt dipping sauce and made on a cast-iron grill pan to develop the signature smoky flavor and charred lines.

This recipe calls for a mix and match of vegetables of different textures, colors, and tastes, prepared in similar sizes for even cooking and seasoned simply. There's no need for a strong marinade here as the grilling adds so much sweet, savory flavor. Furthermore, the creamy dip that is the yogurt sauce complements and completes the dish. This easy-to-make recipe can bring the feeling of summer to your home at any time of year.