Grilled Mediterranean Tofu Skewers With Green Olive Relish Recipe

The Mediterranean diet is known for its flavorful fresh food brimming with health benefits, and these grilled Mediterranean tofu skewers are no exception. Bringing ripe produce, fresh herbs, and hearty tofu together with a smoky charred element from the grill, these skewers simply scream summertime. Marinating the tofu and vegetables in a zesty mixture featuring lemon, garlic, dill, and Dijon is the secret to locking in that Mediterranean taste, and topping the finished skewers with a salty and tangy olive relish takes this meal over the top.

"I grew up with Mediterranean cooking and use a lot of the meals I had as a child as a foundation for my cooking today," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us." Almost all of my recipes contain fresh herbs which elevate any dish, so I use them freely." Once your skewers are done cooking, it's up to you how to serve — keep them on the sticks and plate them atop a bed of rice, or remove the goodies from the sticks and dive right in.