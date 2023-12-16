Why Using Super Firm Tofu In Stir-Fry Saves You Time And Effort

Derived from soya beans, tofu is one of the most beloved plant-based meat options around. Before the payoff, there's often quite a bit of prep work involved when making tofu. Thankfully, opting for super firm tofu when making stir-fry saves you time and effort.

Stir-frying involves cooking protein or vegetables at a high heat to give the ingredients a slightly crisp texture. Since moisture results in steaming rather than frying, tofu's waterlogged nature doesn't make it the easiest option for stir-frying. The soy-based product often has to be pressed prior to cooking. However, super firm tofu doesn't have the same requirements.

This sturdier form of tofu comes pre-pressed, doing all the work for you. Instead of wrapping your block of tofu and sandwiching it between two hard surfaces to squeeze out all the water, you can cook it straight away. What is normally a half-hour process is skipped thanks to the hardened form of super firm tofu. After slicing up the tofu the way you like it, cook it as normal and enjoy the extra 30 minutes you have, perhaps with an extra helping of teriyaki tofu and mushroom stir fry.