Teriyaki Tofu And Mushroom Stir-Fry Recipe

There's a lot of love surrounding stir-fries, and there's more than one reason why. For starters, stir-frying is a fast-cooking method. The high heat and frequent stirring allow you to cook food quickly, making it an excellent choice for a busy weeknight. The quick cooking time helps to retain the vibrant colors, flavors, and nutritional value of the ingredients. Vegetables remain crisp and hang on to more of their vitamins and minerals compared to other cooking methods.

Stir-frying is also incredibly versatile. You can toss in any veggies you might have in your refrigerator crisper drawer along with a multitude of protein choices making it easily adaptable to all dietary preferences.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for teriyaki tofu and mushroom stir-fry and says, "The homemade teriyaki sauce in this recipe is a classic sweet and savory Japanese sauce that coats the tofu and vegetables to deliver delicious flavor in every bite. This dish will quickly convert any tofu haters into tofu lovers."