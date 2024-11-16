Grilled Tortellini Skewers Recipe

If burgers and dogs are starting to feel a bit stale, but you love the idea of cooking outside, there's a new idea in town: grilled tortellini. These skewers combine a rainbow of veggies with tender cheese tortellini to give you a mix of flavors and textures just perfect for your next barbecue or weekend gathering. We've used zucchini and yellow squash that caramelize on the grill along with juicy tomatoes bursting with freshness, savory and umami mushrooms, and sharp red onions. The veggies pair nicely with the tortellini that gets crispy on the outside but retains its soft and cheesy inside. A final drizzle of maple Dijon vinaigrette takes these skewers over the top.

"I am a huge fan of grilled vegetables, and adding the tortellini here is a great way to mix things up," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "These skewers are perfect for a party because you can assemble them the day before and keep them in the fridge until you're ready to grill." Plus, it's always nice to have a vegetarian option if you're entertaining, and these skewers present the perfect opportunity to showcase vegetables and meat-free pasta all in one go.