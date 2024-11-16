Grilled Tortellini Skewers Recipe
If burgers and dogs are starting to feel a bit stale, but you love the idea of cooking outside, there's a new idea in town: grilled tortellini. These skewers combine a rainbow of veggies with tender cheese tortellini to give you a mix of flavors and textures just perfect for your next barbecue or weekend gathering. We've used zucchini and yellow squash that caramelize on the grill along with juicy tomatoes bursting with freshness, savory and umami mushrooms, and sharp red onions. The veggies pair nicely with the tortellini that gets crispy on the outside but retains its soft and cheesy inside. A final drizzle of maple Dijon vinaigrette takes these skewers over the top.
"I am a huge fan of grilled vegetables, and adding the tortellini here is a great way to mix things up," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "These skewers are perfect for a party because you can assemble them the day before and keep them in the fridge until you're ready to grill." Plus, it's always nice to have a vegetarian option if you're entertaining, and these skewers present the perfect opportunity to showcase vegetables and meat-free pasta all in one go.
Gather the ingredients for grilled tortellini skewers
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and mushrooms. When choosing zucchini, look for bright green skin that's firm, and the same goes for yellow squash — bright yellow and firm. Choose mushrooms on the larger side and be sure to grab cherry tomatoes over grape tomatoes because they'll hold up better on the grill.
Then there's the star of the show, cheese tortellini. There are dairy-free options that are made with almonds or cashews if you prefer to keep the skewers vegan, but otherwise, just about any type of cheese tortellini will do the trick.
To finish the list, check your pantry from some staples. You'll need avocado oil, olive oil, Italian seasonings, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Boil a pot of water
Bring a large pot of water to boil.
Step 2: Cook the tortellini
Add the tortellini and cook for 3 minutes.
Step 3: Drain and rinse the tortellini
Drain and rinse the tortellini in cold water.
Step 4: Preheat the grill
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 5: Assemble the skewers
Assemble the skewers by adding the cooked tortellini, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and mushrooms onto each one.
Step 6: Season the skewers
Brush the skewers with avocado oil and season with ¼ teaspoon salt, Italian seasoning, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
Step 8: Place skewers on the grill
Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are charred.
Step 8: Make the vinaigrette
In the meantime, mix together the olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and remaining salt and pepper.
Step 9: Serve the skewers
Serve the skewers with the vinaigrette.
Ingredients
- 1 (10-ounce) package cheese tortellini
- 2 zucchinis, cut into thick slices
- 2 yellow squash, cut into thick slices
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 red onion, cut into chunks
- 6 large mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to boil.
- Add the tortellini and cook for 3 minutes.
- Drain and rinse the tortellini in cold water.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
- Assemble the skewers by adding the cooked tortellini, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and mushrooms onto each one.
- Brush the skewers with avocado oil and season with ¼ teaspoon salt, Italian seasoning, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
- Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are charred.
- In the meantime, mix together the olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and remaining salt and pepper.
- Serve the skewers with the vinaigrette.
What are other ingredients I can add to these tortellini skewers?
If you want to swap out some of the vegetables or add in some new ones there are many options. Bell peppers are a nice choice, and you can use a mix of red, yellow, and green for a vibrant color assortment. Brussels sprouts work well too; you can keep them whole or cut them in half if they are large. Mid-size chunks of eggplant will grill up nicely and any type of eggplant will work. If you find large stalks of asparagus you can add them in, just be sure to cut the spears into 2-inch pieces. For a juicy and sweet element, large chunks of pineapple complement the other savory ingredients.
If you want to add some protein to the skewers and keep them vegetarian, tofu is the perfect option. Buy extra firm or super firm tofu and try marinating it in Mediterranean flavors for the perfect addition to the skewers. For a nuttier and firmer taste, cubes of tempeh work well also. To add chicken, you'll need to cook it on the grill separately since it will take longer and add to the skewers before serving.
How should I serve these grilled tortellini skewers?
The skewers can be served in a variety of ways, and they definitely make for a great party appetizer. Lay them out on a platter with the maple Dijon vinaigrette along with a few other dipping sauces like smoky romesco sauce, garlic aioli, honey mustard, or lemon tahini. Garnish the platter with fresh sprigs of parsley or basil. You can also remove the vegetables and tortellini from the skewers and serve on the platter with toothpicks where only small plates will be needed.
When serving them as part of a main course, plate them on top of cooked brown or white rice for a classic combination. Other grains will work well like quinoa, couscous, pearl couscous, or farro. Or pair the skewers with a simple lemon and Parmesan angel hair or fettuccini pasta. A nice green salad with a light vinaigrette will be a nice addition. You can serve this on the side or place the skewers on top. Finally, serve the skewers with any type of bread like warmed up focaccia or ciabatta to soak up the dressing.