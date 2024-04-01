Loaded Mediterranean Nachos Recipe
When you think of nachos, you usually first think of the traditional version with tortilla chips, cheese, and toppings of your choice. However, different kinds of nacho options are just as delicious. For example, you could try Irish nachos or even apple nachos. This version of nachos from recipe developer Jessica Morone is a Mediterranean take on the classic dish. These loaded Mediterranean nachos use homemade pita chips and tzatziki, along with a bunch of Mediterranean toppings, for an easy, quick appetizer that is bursting with flavor.
Morone says that she "absolutely loves how loaded these are with texture and flavor," noting that "the pita chips are crispy and salty, the tzatziki is creamy and cool, the hummus brings a nice, earthy flavor, and the olives, peppers, and tomatoes provide a lovely, bright acidity to these." As a bonus, these are vegetarian and make for a great snack, appetizer, or even dinner when you want a satisfying, meatless option.
Gather the ingredients for these loaded mediterranean nachos
Two of the recipe components here are homemade: the pita chips use a simple mix of pita bread, olive oil, salt and pepper, and the tzatziki is made with cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and dill. There are different types of cucumbers you can use for tzatziki, but whatever you choose, make sure you drain the liquid out, otherwise the dip can end up watery. Then, you just need Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, tomato, hummus (store-bought or homemade), and parsley for topping.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the pita
Cut each pita into 8 equal triangles.
Step 3: Put the pita on a baking sheet
Arrange the cut pita triangles evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Step 4: Brush the pita triangles with olive oil
Brush the pita triangles on each side with olive oil (about 3 tablespoons total).
Step 5: Add salt
Sprinkle the triangles with ½ teaspoon of salt.
Step 6: Bake the pita chips
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until crispy and golden.
Step 7: Make the tzatziki
While the chips bake, in a medium bowl, whisk together the cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, ½ tablespoon olive oil, garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt, and dill until combined.
Step 8: Put the pita chips on a plate
Once the chips are baked and cooled slightly, arrange them on a plate.
Step 9: Top the chips tzatziki
Spread the tzatziki over the chips.
Step 10: Add the remaining ingredients
Top the chips with the olives, red peppers, feta cheese, tomatoes, hummus, and parsley (if using). Serve immediately.
How can I customize these Mediterranean nachos?
One of the fun things about these Mediterranean nachos is how easy it is to customize them. Once you make the pita chips and the tzatziki, you can use whatever toppings you like. If you prefer a different type of olive, dislike tomatoes, or hate parsley, that's not a problem. You can just swap out ingredients for something you like better or leave them out completely. You could also add additional toppings, such as crispy chickpeas or pine nuts for extra crunch, or things like chopped dates and pomegranate seeds for some sweetness.
While these nachos are vegetarian, you could easily add meat, such as cooked chicken or ground lamb, to make these nachos even heartier. Or, you could take these nachos in the other direction and turn them vegan by using non-dairy yogurt in the tzatziki and vegan feta in place of the regular feta. While the homemade chips and tzatziki are so much better tasting than the store-bought kind, for the easiest version of these nachos, you can swap in fully store-bought ingredients and have these Mediterranean nachos ready in minutes.
How to serve and store loaded Mediterranean nachos?
Whether you eat these Mediterranean nachos as an appetizer, a dinner, or just a snack between meals, they are a flavorful and satisfying dish all on their own. However, you can always enhance the meal by serving them with complementary dishes. For example, you could have some grilled vegetables, such as zucchini or eggplant, alongside the nachos. The smoky flavor of the grilled vegetables pairs well with the Mediterranean spices and adds variety to the meal. If you want to serve these nachos as an appetizer, there are a variety of Mediterranean recipes that you could make as the main course.
If you are hoping to make these nachos in advance and eat them later, it's definitely possible. Like most nachos, once the components are put together there is a limited time to eat them before the chips will end up soggy, but the sogginess can be avoided. The pita chips and tzatziki can be made ahead of time and kept separately. Pita chips can be made up to 3 days in advance and kept in an airtight container. Homemade tzatziki can also be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Once you are ready to eat the nachos, everything can be assembled.
- 4 pita breads
- 3 + ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ + ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ cup finely grated cucumber, drained
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- ½ cup sliced Kalamata olives
- ½ cup jarred roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup chopped tomato
- ¼ cup hummus
- Parsley, for topping
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Cut each pita into 8 equal triangles.
- Arrange the cut pita triangles evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Brush the pita triangles on each side with olive oil (about 3 tablespoons total).
- Sprinkle the triangles with ½ teaspoon of salt.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until crispy and golden.
- While the chips bake, in a medium bowl, whisk together the cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, ½ tablespoon olive oil, garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt, and dill until combined.
- Once the chips are baked and cooled slightly, arrange them on a plate.
- Spread the tzatziki over the chips.
- Top the chips with the olives, red peppers, feta cheese, tomatoes, hummus, and parsley (if using). Serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|379
|Total Fat
|23.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|17.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|5.1 g
|Sodium
|524.7 mg
|Protein
|12.8 g