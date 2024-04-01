Loaded Mediterranean Nachos Recipe

One of the fun things about these Mediterranean nachos is how easy it is to customize them. Once you make the pita chips and the tzatziki, you can use whatever toppings you like. If you prefer a different type of olive, dislike tomatoes, or hate parsley, that's not a problem. You can just swap out ingredients for something you like better or leave them out completely. You could also add additional toppings, such as crispy chickpeas or pine nuts for extra crunch, or things like chopped dates and pomegranate seeds for some sweetness.

While these nachos are vegetarian, you could easily add meat, such as cooked chicken or ground lamb, to make these nachos even heartier. Or, you could take these nachos in the other direction and turn them vegan by using non-dairy yogurt in the tzatziki and vegan feta in place of the regular feta. While the homemade chips and tzatziki are so much better tasting than the store-bought kind, for the easiest version of these nachos, you can swap in fully store-bought ingredients and have these Mediterranean nachos ready in minutes.