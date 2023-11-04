Apple Nachos With Date Caramel Recipe

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll naturally want to test out all the latest dessert recipes and concoctions. While cookies, cakes, and brownies are regular favorites, there is plenty of room for creativity in the world of sweet treats. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone agrees wholeheartedly, as evidenced by her apple nachos with date caramel recipe. Here, she takes a classically salty dish and turns it into something sweet, albeit with a wholesome touch to make it that much more enticing.

"I love the date caramel in the recipe," Morone shares. "It's sweet and creamy, but it's also healthier than regular caramel, which is just sugar." And what better to go with date caramel than apples? You won't have any trouble finding excuses to whip this up, but as Morone suggests, "I would serve this as a snack when you are looking for something a bit healthier than maybe chips or candy, but still fun." Both a joy to make and to eat, this recipe is endlessly customizable so your palate never gets bored.