The Thickness Of Your Vegetables Matters When Grilling

It's hard to resist the call of the grill whenever summer rolls around, but when planning a proper barbecue, don't forget to add veggies to your roster of grilled dishes. Grilling vegetables properly brings out their natural sweetness and adds a layer of smokiness that makes charred veggies the perfect accompaniment to grilled meat.

Aside from vegetable's proper placement on the grill, slicing them into the right thickness is crucial. Cut them into pieces that are around ½-inch thick so they get cooked through and don't fall through the grates. To know how to slice them, consider the size and shape of the vegetables. Longer ones like eggplants, yellow squash, and zucchini must be cut lengthwise first before chopping them down into ½-inch-thick rectangles. Bell peppers and onions must be sliced in quarters, with the former seeded and the latter peeled. Onions can also be skewered so their layers don't fall apart. Large mushrooms must have the stems removed and the heads cut into halves while broccoli must be cut into similar-sized florets.

Certain produce, however, that are already on the smaller or slender side are best left whole, such as snap peas and cherry tomatoes. Cherry tomatoes, specifically, are ideally bought while still attached to the vine so you can place everything on the grill and use the stem to flip them. Corn can be either sliced or grilled whole, depending on your taste. As for asparagus, cut off the thicker, tougher ends before putting them on the grill.