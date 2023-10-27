Marinate The Vegetables For Bolder Flavor In Tuna Macaroni Salad

Tuna macaroni salad is a widespread tradition, found as a staple alongside potato and egg salad in delis, supermarkets, holiday spreads, and backyard barbecues in both Western and Eastern countries. Classic recipes toss canned tuna and macaroni elbows in a creamy, mayonnaise-based dressing with a mix of canned and fresh vegetables. However, between the mayonnaise and the tuna, the vegetables offer little more than textural contrast. Marinating the vegetables for your macaroni salad will ensure that their flavor pops, adding complexity and sophistication with little effort.

Unlike meat or fish, marinating vegetables won't take long to absorb marinades, so you can easily fit them into your macaroni salad recipe without tacking on extra preparation time. Furthermore, all it takes is an acid like lemon juice or vinegar and a pinch of salt to enhance and complement your vegetable's flavor. After about 15 minutes, the acid and salt will heighten any vegetable's natural flavor while also adding a bright, tangy kick. Plus, a quick marinade will instill juiciness without depleting a crisp veggie's crunch.

While your water starts to boil, you can chop up fresh vegetables like bell peppers, red onion, carrot, and celery, throwing them together with drained canned veggies like peas or corn in a bowl. Squeeze a bit of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar and a helping of salt over the veggies and leave them to marinate for 15 minutes while you wait for the macaroni to boil and prepare the dressing.