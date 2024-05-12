The Placement Tip To Keep In Mind When Charring Vegetables On The Grill

Summer is the season for grilling, and not only huge chunks of meat. Hearty plates of barbecued chicken and burgers taste better served with perfectly charred vegetables. When cooked correctly in high, dry heat, veggies release a caramelized sweetness and subtle smokiness, providing a tasty counterpoint to the richness of grilled protein. Knowing when to cook them in direct or indirect heat on the grill is key to coaxing this deliciousness.

As its name implies, direct heat involves cooking food directly over a fire with a temperature range of 450 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. This leaves a wonderful char on soft and moist produce like eggplants, onions, zucchini, and bell peppers, as well as leafy greens like bok choy and kale, and slender veggies like asparagus, okra, and green beans. One thing to know about grilling vegetables is they cook very quickly. Don't let them sit on the grill for more than 4 minutes per side.

Some vegetables need to be parboiled before you cook them with direct heat, such as hard and fibrous produce like artichokes, carrots, and broccoli. Boil salted water in a pot and put the vegetables in, letting them simmer for 3 to 5 minutes.

Clean and slice your vegetables before putting them on the grill. Cut them into 1/2-inch pieces so they don't fall through the grates. You can also use toothpicks or skewers to pin onion slices together so they don't fall apart.