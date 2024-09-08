The Proper Way To Store An Opened Bottle Of Avocado Oil
Versatile, delicious, and rich in nutrients and healthy fats, avocado oil is a staple ingredient everyone should keep in their kitchen. It's the perfect oil for sauteeing, it can keep your cut avocados fresh for longer, and Bobby Flay even uses avocado oil to make pasta sauce. But exactly where you keep that bottle of avocado oil has a lot to do with how long it will last once it's been opened.
Once you've cracked it open, a bottle of avocado oil can be safely stored in a pantry away from direct light. There, it should last around six to eight months. You can also store the bottle in the refrigerator, which isn't necessary but can extend the life of the oil slightly beyond the eight-month window. Be aware that if you go the fridge route, the cold temperature may cause the oil to partially or fully solidify, and you may need to thaw or melt it before you use it.
No matter where you put it, avoiding light exposure is key when storing a bottle of opened avocado oil. This is because the oil contains chlorophyll, a photosensitive compound; exposure to light spurs oxidation, which can quickly make the product go rancid.
Knowing when your avocado oil has gone bad
If you aren't sure whether your bottle of opened avocado oil is still good, give it a quick smell. If you're hit with a stale, waxy scent reminiscent of Play-Doh, the oil has likely gone rancid. Other signs that indicate spoilage are a foul, bitter taste and any changes to the color or consistency of the oil. It's worth noting, however, that if you've been storing your avocado oil in the fridge, some degree of consistency and color change may be perfectly normal — for example, the oil may have gone a bit cloudy, but is still perfectly fine to use.
Interestingly enough, you should consider checking that even your brand-new bottle of avocado oil isn't already spoiled. In 2020, the University of California, Davis tested 22 bottles of domestic and imported avocado oils available in the U.S. The study found that 82% of the test samples were either already stale before reaching their expiration date or mixed with other oils. Three years later, in 2023, a study in Food Control analyzed 36 private-labeled avocado oils sold in the U.S. and Canada. Only 36% of the oils tested met the advertised quality standards. So, if you regularly buy avocado oil, it's always worth giving it a quick once-over to check for freshness before you use it.