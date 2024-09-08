The Proper Way To Store An Opened Bottle Of Avocado Oil

Versatile, delicious, and rich in nutrients and healthy fats, avocado oil is a staple ingredient everyone should keep in their kitchen. It's the perfect oil for sauteeing, it can keep your cut avocados fresh for longer, and Bobby Flay even uses avocado oil to make pasta sauce. But exactly where you keep that bottle of avocado oil has a lot to do with how long it will last once it's been opened.

Once you've cracked it open, a bottle of avocado oil can be safely stored in a pantry away from direct light. There, it should last around six to eight months. You can also store the bottle in the refrigerator, which isn't necessary but can extend the life of the oil slightly beyond the eight-month window. Be aware that if you go the fridge route, the cold temperature may cause the oil to partially or fully solidify, and you may need to thaw or melt it before you use it.

No matter where you put it, avoiding light exposure is key when storing a bottle of opened avocado oil. This is because the oil contains chlorophyll, a photosensitive compound; exposure to light spurs oxidation, which can quickly make the product go rancid.