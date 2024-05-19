Mediterranean Shrimp-Stuffed Zucchini Boats Recipe

Stuffed zucchini boats are a unique dish to serve, but hollowing out the zucchini into the perfect boat shape may seem like a daunting task if you're not familiar with how to do it. The task is a little delicate — too much force or pushing your tool too close to the outer edge could cut holes in the zucchini.

The method we used required a sharp paring knife and a thin teaspoon. Cut an outline of the boat shape on the cut surface of the zucchini half with the knife, leaving about ¼ inch of space between the outline and the sides of the zucchini. Make sure you stop pushing the knife down about ¼ inch before the bottom of the zucchini so you don't stab right through it. Then, carefully scoop the flesh out with the spoon inside of the outline. The side of a thin spoon will work like a knife to cut out chunks of pulp, but it offers more protection than a knife does from cutting through the zucchini skin and from cutting yourself.

Try to dig the spoon in to scoop out sizable chunks that you'll be able to dice later. If you scrape the flesh off with the spoon, you'll end up with thin ribbons instead of large pieces. If you prefer, you can carefully remove the pulp with the knife or use a melon baller.