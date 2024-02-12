Defrost Shrimp In A Flash With A Whirl In Your Salad Spinner

You've been excited all day to make creamy Cajun shrimp pasta, only to begin cooking dinner and realize you forgot to thaw the shrimp overnight. Luckily, these little crustaceans don't take as long to defrost as, say, a steak might, so you can still forge ahead with the meal you have planned. Per the USDA, you can safely thaw food by submerging it in cold water, or by continuously running cold water over it. But the former method leaves you with wet, soggy shrimp, while the latter uses up a ton of water, as you're running your tap for minutes on end.

Luckily, there is an option C: turning to your salad spinner. Despite the name, these tools are good for more than just spinning salad greens. They can effectively thaw frozen shrimp while sticking to the USDA's advice, since you can fill the bowl with cold water. Many recipes will advise you to pat your shrimp dry before cooking it, especially if you're coating it to fry, so using the salad spinner also puts you a step ahead in that department. Instead of leaving your crustaceans dripping wet, you can give them a quick spin once they're supple, and they'll be dry and ready to go — no need for wasting any extra water.