Kremydotiganites (Greek Savory Pancakes) Recipe

Kremydotiganites, small pancakes filled with savory ingredients like onions and herbs, are a classic dish from Greece. The name simply means onion (kremidi) fritters (tigantes). They're made from a very basic batter, and the resulting pancakes are light and soft. Although there is a sweet version Greeks eat for dessert, kremydotiganites are savory and can be enjoyed as a snack or served with a meal.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for savory Greek kremydotiganites that's aromatic and tasty. Onions and scallions are first sauteed in olive oil before being mixed with herbs and folded into a simple batter of flour and sparkling water. This naturally plant-based recipe doesn't contain eggs, and sparkling water is an unexpected pancake ingredient that helps the batter to rise and makes the final result fluffier.

Kremydotiganites are a strong contender when considering Mediterranean recipes that are worth trying. Not only are they delicious on their own, but they can also be personalized with your favorite Mediterranean add-ins and toppings. A batch of 12 pancakes can be ready in under 30 minutes, but they can easily be made ahead and reheated, or you can keep the batter in the refrigerator for up to a week to make whenever you need to for added convenience.

Advertisement