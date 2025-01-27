Kremydotiganites (Greek Savory Pancakes) Recipe
Kremydotiganites, small pancakes filled with savory ingredients like onions and herbs, are a classic dish from Greece. The name simply means onion (kremidi) fritters (tigantes). They're made from a very basic batter, and the resulting pancakes are light and soft. Although there is a sweet version Greeks eat for dessert, kremydotiganites are savory and can be enjoyed as a snack or served with a meal.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for savory Greek kremydotiganites that's aromatic and tasty. Onions and scallions are first sauteed in olive oil before being mixed with herbs and folded into a simple batter of flour and sparkling water. This naturally plant-based recipe doesn't contain eggs, and sparkling water is an unexpected pancake ingredient that helps the batter to rise and makes the final result fluffier.
Kremydotiganites are a strong contender when considering Mediterranean recipes that are worth trying. Not only are they delicious on their own, but they can also be personalized with your favorite Mediterranean add-ins and toppings. A batch of 12 pancakes can be ready in under 30 minutes, but they can easily be made ahead and reheated, or you can keep the batter in the refrigerator for up to a week to make whenever you need to for added convenience.
Gather your kremydotiganites ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need olive oil, onion, scallions, and fresh parsley, mint, and chives. Have all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and black pepper on hand for the batter. Finally, sparkling water is used to help make the pancakes fluffier, but you can use flat water if needed.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat 2 ½ tablespoons of oil in a large skillet on medium heat.
Step 2: Add the onions
Add the onions and saute for 5-7 minutes until translucent.
Step 3: Add the scallions
Add the scallions and saute an additional 2-3 minutes until soft. Remove the pan from the heat.
Step 4: Stir in the herbs
Stir the herbs into the pan and transfer the onion mixture to a wide dish and set aside to cool, about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Start making the batter
Place the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 6: Whisk in the sparkling water
Pour 1 ¾ cup of the sparkling water into the bowl while whisking continuously until a thick, smooth batter forms.
Step 7: Fold in the onion mixture
Gently fold in the onion mixture. Mix in additional sparkling water one tablespoon at a time if the batter seems too dense. It should be thick but flatten a little when spooned into the hot pan without spreading out very much.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat a small amount of oil on medium in a large cast iron or nonstick pan.
Step 9: Spoon in the batter
When the oil is very hot, spoon the batter into the pan in scant ¼ cup portions.
Step 10: Cook the pancakes
Cook for 2 minutes per side until the pancakes are golden brown.
Step 11: Finish making all the pancakes
Add a little more oil to the pan and repeat the previous two steps until all of the batter is used.
Step 12: Serve the kremydotiganites
Serve warm.
Kremydotiganites are savory Greek pancakes made with a simple vegan batter of flour and sparkling water and flavored with scallions, onions, and herbs.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, plus more for frying
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons chopped mint
- 3 tablespoons thinly sliced chives
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ¾ cup + 2 tablespoons sparkling water, divided
Directions
- Heat 2 ½ tablespoons of oil in a large skillet on medium heat.
- Add the onions and saute for 5-7 minutes until translucent.
- Add the scallions and saute an additional 2-3 minutes until soft. Remove the pan from the heat.
- Stir the herbs into the pan and transfer the onion mixture to a wide dish and set aside to cool, about 10 minutes.
- Place the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
- Pour 1 ¾ cup of the sparkling water into the bowl while whisking continuously until a thick, smooth batter forms.
- Gently fold in the onion mixture. Mix in additional sparkling water one tablespoon at a time if the batter seems too dense. It should be thick but flatten a little when spooned into the hot pan without spreading out very much.
- Heat a small amount of oil on medium in a large cast iron or nonstick pan.
- When the oil is very hot, spoon the batter into the pan in scant ¼ cup portions.
- Cook for 2 minutes per side until the pancakes are golden brown.
- Add a little more oil to the pan and repeat the previous two steps until all of the batter is used.
- Serve warm.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|129
|Total Fat
|3.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|214.6 mg
|Protein
|3.1 g
What can I serve kremydotiganites with?
Kremydotiganites are flavorful and versatile and make a tasty snack or light meal without any additional ingredients or toppings. However, there are a few ways to personalize the recipe according to your preferences and to add extra flavor. The first is to include your favorite Mediterranean add-ins to the batter. While the recipe calls for scallions, parsley, mint, and chives in the batter, feel free to use other vegetables like leeks or carrots or herbs like basil, dill, or rosemary to mix up the flavor or use up what you have on hand. Olives, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, feta cheese, and sauteed vegetables are all great choices for making these pancakes pop. Add them to the batter itself or use them to top the pancakes before serving. Other delicious topping ideas include a dollop of sour cream, hummus, plain Greek yogurt, feta dip, avocado dip, roasted red pepper dip, or a drizzle of refreshing tzatziki sauce.
Another way to serve kremydotiganites and create a more complete meal is to arrange the pancakes on a platter with other complementary foods. Any of the Mediterranean toppings and dips mentioned above can be served alongside the pancakes this way. Add a side salad, a couple of hard-boiled eggs, or roasted vegetables to complete the meal. For a portable option, serve the pancakes in a sandwich between slices of rustic bread and your choice of spread.
Is there a sweet version of kremydotiganites?
While kremydotiganites are savory pancakes filled with onions and herbs and sometimes additional ingredients such as cheese or olives, there are also sweet versions called tiganites that are closer to what Americans may recognize as pancakes. Tiganites have a base of flour and water and have a neutral taste on their own, which is why they're served with sweet toppings to add flavor. They are traditionally served as a dessert topped with sugar, honey, fruit syrup, dried fruit like raisins or figs, citrus zest, or cinnamon. Today, however, some cooks prefer to serve a richer version with toppings such as chopped nuts and whipped cream.
Tiganites are soft on the inside and slightly browned on the outside. They are simple and quick to make and, in their classic form, do not call for expensive ingredients. The batter itself can be made richer if you'd like to expand on the classic version. Eggs will add extra flavor and color and will allow the pancakes to rise more since they are normally relatively flat. Alternatively, the water can be replaced with sparkling water, yeast, baking powder, or baking soda for a fluffier result.