15 Mouthwatering Mediterranean Recipes

The culinary world boasts many ingredients and dishes that hail from the Mediterranean Basin, like the olive oil that many use on a daily basis, and flavorful dishes like Greek salad and shakshuka. The area surrounding the Mediterranean sea encompasses a diverse group of countries from Italy and Greece to Israel and Morocco, each of them providing inspiration for fresh ingredients and cooking techniques that are indulged in worldwide.

There are many Mediterranean dishes everyone should try at least once, but you don't necessarily have to go to your local Greek eatery or travel abroad to enjoy the flavors of the region. Here at Tasting Table, we have an array of original recipes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, and we have compiled them here so you have more time to source your ingredients and cook a delicious meal. These recipes primarily lean on fresh vegetables, grains, fish, and poultry, so it won't take too much effort to find most of the ingredients for these dishes. Of course, you'll need to go shopping for olive oil first if you don't have any in the cupboard!