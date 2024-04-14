15 Mouthwatering Mediterranean Recipes
The culinary world boasts many ingredients and dishes that hail from the Mediterranean Basin, like the olive oil that many use on a daily basis, and flavorful dishes like Greek salad and shakshuka. The area surrounding the Mediterranean sea encompasses a diverse group of countries from Italy and Greece to Israel and Morocco, each of them providing inspiration for fresh ingredients and cooking techniques that are indulged in worldwide.
There are many Mediterranean dishes everyone should try at least once, but you don't necessarily have to go to your local Greek eatery or travel abroad to enjoy the flavors of the region. Here at Tasting Table, we have an array of original recipes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, and we have compiled them here so you have more time to source your ingredients and cook a delicious meal. These recipes primarily lean on fresh vegetables, grains, fish, and poultry, so it won't take too much effort to find most of the ingredients for these dishes. Of course, you'll need to go shopping for olive oil first if you don't have any in the cupboard!
Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs and Butternut Squash
You might not think of sheet-pan chicken being inherently Mediterranean, but this recipe hinges on Middle Eastern flavors that fit the bill. The chicken thighs are marinated in a mixture of Greek yogurt, maple syrup, and spices like sweet paprika and crushed red pepper for heat. The butternut squash bulks up the meal while the fresh, herby paprika sauce makes a flavorful finishing touch. Best of all, it only requires 40 minutes of your time, from preheating the oven to taking the first bite.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs and Butternut Squash
Herby Cheddar Leek Fritters
If you're looking for a light lunch or a flavor-packed appetizer, these herby cheddar leek fritters are your answer. The fritters get their signature flavor from freshly-chopped parsley and tarragon that goes into the batter combined with leeks and cheddar cheese for sharpness. To finish it off, you'll dip these fried fritters in a fresh garlic and chive yogurt made with lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, and chives. These fritters are similar to Greek-style zucchini fritters, so you can swap the leeks with that vegetable if that's what you have on hand.
Recipe: Herby Cheddar Leek Fritters
Mediterranean Sheet-Pan Tofu
Many Mediterranean meals rely on fresh fish and poultry, but you won't miss those ingredients with this sheet-pan tofu dish. The meal is an ideal solution for vegetarians and vegans, and it's also gluten free. The Mediterranean flavors come from a combination of spices and dried herbs like cumin, coriander, onion powder, and dried oregano. Mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers add vegetal flavor to this easy meal, but you can customize it with broccoli or other veggies if you please. If you don't like tofu, use chickpeas instead to further indulge in its Mediterranean inspiration.
Recipe: Mediterranean Sheet-Pan Tofu
Tortellini Greek Salad
Most of us have a go-to pasta salad, but this variation is a fusion of Italian and Greek cuisines that deserves your attention. It relies on store-bought cheese tortellini, but you can also use leftover homemade tortellini or one with another filling to add more flavor. The pasta joins ingredients that you'll find in a traditional Greek salad like feta, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and tomatoes finished off with an easy-to-make dressing made of olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and oregano. It's ready in just about 10 minutes, making it a last-minute lunch or addition to an easy weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Tortellini Greek Salad
Roasted Pumpkin Feta Pasta
This pasta recipe requires roasting pumpkin cubes and a block of feta in the same pan. For Mediterranean flare, those two ingredients are combined with olive oil, roasted garlic, sage, thyme, and seasonings. To complete the dish, it's mixed into a creamy sauce along with spinach leaves and pasta. Toasted pine nuts, extra crumbled feta, and crispy sage leaves are the final touches to add crunch and flavor at the top of each bite. Eat this pasta on its own, or pair it with a side salad.
Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin Feta Pasta
Tahini-Marinated Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
These grilled chicken thighs have a double dose of tahini: It's used in the marinade and served as a dipping sauce too. The marinade incorporates the condiment with lemon juice for zest, minced garlic, herbs such as parsley, and spices like sumac and coriander for layers of flavor. After the chicken soaks for at least 30 minutes, it's grilled, then served with a sauce that combines the remainder of the marinade with Greek yogurt for a tangy finish. Even with the required time for marinating, this dish can be on the table in an hour.
Mediterranean Braised Chicken Thighs
Greek olives are the star of this braised chicken thigh recipe that's adapted from "A Good Food Day: Reboot Your Health with Food That Tastes Great," by Marco Canora with Tammy Walker. The thighs are seared with garlic, onion, lemon for acidity, and oregano. After they're pre-cooked, they'll join the olives to be braised in the oven for 40 to 50 minutes. It's worth the wait and gives you time to prepare your favorite Mediterranean side dishes to turn the poultry into a complete meal. Don't forget the garnish of fresh oregano leaves.
Savory Chickpea Pancakes
Chickpeas are used in a variety of Mediterranean dishes like hummus, but these savory pancakes use the legumes much differently with the help of chickpea flour. They're similar in appearance and texture to the standard pancakes you enjoy for breakfast, but these have the essence of parsley and black pepper for a savory take. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, crème fraîche, and parsley, chickpea pancakes make for a unique brunch or lunch that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
Recipe: Savory Chickpea Pancakes
Mediterranean Baked Cod
Fresh fish is an essential component of many Mediterranean dishes including this baked cod with green olives, tomatoes, and sliced red onions. The cod is seasoned with a combination of dried herbs including basil, dill, and thyme plus salt and black pepper. Our recipe makes four servings and since cod cooks quickly, it's ready in just 20 minutes — so you can turn to this recipe any night of the week for a healthy, hearty, and last-minute dinner. Finish off the fish with lemon wedges and serve it over a bed of orzo, rice, or quinoa.
Recipe: Mediterranean Baked Cod
Artichoke Tomato Pesto Flatbread
It doesn't take too many ingredients to make an artichoke tomato pesto flatbread, but this recipe still exemplifies some of the core flavors of Mediterranean cuisine like artichoke hearts, red onion, tomatoes, and fresh lemon juice. It's all piled onto a cornmeal-based flatbread crust with a homemade pesto sauce. To finish it off, arugula is added for a peppery bite. We think it works well as a party appetizer paired with hummus, or served as a meal with bowls of soup or salad for fresher flavors.
Recipe: Artichoke Tomato Pesto Flatbread
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
For effortless meal prep, consider this Mediterranean grilled chicken. It pays homage to the region with a simple blend of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, paprika, and dried oregano. Let the chicken marinate for at least half an hour, though it can handle up to 24 hours if you want it to sit in the fridge overnight. When it's time to cook, give it a nice char on the grill or cook it on the stovetop. This versatile chicken can be piled on top of a salad, rolled into a wrap with avocado or greens, or served with more traditional sides.
Pistachio and Orange Baklava
The only dessert that made our roundup, this baklava is quite delicious so you don't really need any other options. Baklava is traditional to Greece and countries in the Middle East, and this rendition stands out with crunchy pistachios and an orange sauce made with both zest and orange blossom water for a truly citrusy flavor. You might think baklava is difficult to bake at home, and while it does take over an hour to make, packaged phyllo dough makes it easy for even beginner bakers. It's best served warm so time your baking accordingly if you can.
Recipe: Pistachio and Orange Baklava
Roasted Garlic Tomato Lentil Bowls
Roasted garlic ups the umami in any dish, including these hearty lentil bowls, which are basically next-level salads with roasted tomatoes and onions mixed with crunchy green and red bell peppers, plus green lentils for fiber. To pull it all together, you'll make a dressing with olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and Dijon mustard. Serve and eat it on its own or on a bed of arugula for more of a salad effect. The recipe makes six servings, perfect for weekly meal prep or to serve to guests for a light meal.
Mediterranean Herb and Olive Fougasse
A Mediterranean recipe roundup wouldn't be complete without some sort of bread — but this isn't simple pita. This traditional French bread, known as fougasse, is packed with salty flavor thanks to Kalamata and green olives, and herbiness from fresh rosemary and thyme. Now, this bread does take more than three hours to make, but it'll be worth it when you serve a warm loaf to guests paired with cheese, hummus, tzatziki, fruits, or perhaps more olives. Have leftovers? Freeze it for up to three months and enjoy it whenever the Mediterranean food mood strikes again.
Mediterranean Baked Stuffed Eggplant
If you crave another plant-based dinner idea, try this stuffed eggplant that's ready to eat in about 45 minutes, but will taste like you cooked all day. You'll halve and scoop out the eggplants then bake them before stuffing, which is when the flavor and texture come into play. The mixture is a combination of quinoa, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, and tahini that first gets sauteed. Before you take a bite, top it with the likes of capers, za'atar seasoning, herbs, and veggies. This dish is plenty filling on its own, so don't fuss with any side dishes here.