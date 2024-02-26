Pistachio And Orange Baklava Recipe

Baklava, the classic, flaky, and sticky-sweet dessert made with sheets of phyllo dough, can be made a in variety of ways. Whether you're in Turkey, Greece, or within the Middle East, each culture has their own take on the signature sliceable pastry. Most mainstream recipes that we see today will always have the following components: phyllo dough, nuts, butter, and a sugar syrup.

Melted butter is brushed between sheets to seal the layers of phyllo together. Crushed nuts are sprinkled over the top, whether they're ground pistachios like we'll use in this recipe from developer Alexander Roberts or more traditional walnuts. Once the baklava layering process is complete, it gets scored into diamonds and goes into the oven for 45 minutes. After the bake, a simmered simple syrup (usually containing honey) will be poured over the pastry. Served warm, the sticky and flaky layers of baklava come together to make a comforting dessert like no other.