Mediterranean Sheet Pan Tofu Recipe
If you have a sheet pan, you are armed with all the tools you need to make a delicious dinner with little effort. Sheet pan dinners offer a convenient and efficient way to prepare a complete meal with minimal preparation, minimal hands-on cooking time, and minimal cleanup. We call that maximum efficiency, especially for a weeknight dinner. This delicious Mediterranean sheet pan tofu dinner uses a variety of fresh produce, super firm tofu, and a flavor-packed marination that infuses flavor into the tofu and veggies before baking.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Sheet pan meals are on repeat in my house because they are a simple way to get dinner on the table. I usually get everything chopped and combined with the marinade in the fridge in the morning so that when dinner time rolls around, all I have to do is pop the mixture onto a sheet pan and bake it."
Gather the ingredients for Mediterranean sheet pan tofu
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a lemon, red onion, mushrooms, red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, garlic, Italian parsley, fresh basil, and super firm tofu. "I like using super firm tofu here because you can skip the pressing step. You can use extra firm if you have that on hand, but use a tofu press or place a plate and something heavy on top of the tofu for 20 minutes to extract the water." Lastly, check your condiment and spice cabinet for Kalamata olives, olive oil, cumin, coriander, onion powder, dried oregano, coarse salt, dried thyme, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Make the marinade
In a small bowl or jar, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, cumin, coriander, onion powder, oregano, salt, pepper, and thyme.
Step 3: Marinate the tofu and vegetables
Add the onion, mushrooms, red pepper, garlic, cubed tofu, and 1 cup whole grape tomatoes to a separate bowl and toss with the marinade. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Spread the mixture on a baking sheet
Spread the marinated mixture on a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes, stirring halfway.
Step 5: Add the fresh ingredients
Combine the roasted tofu and vegetables with the halved tomatoes, parsley, Kalamata olives, and basil.
Step 6: Serve the sheet pan dinner
The Mediterranean sheet pan tofu is ready to serve.
How can I customize the Mediterranean sheet pan tofu?
Customizing the Mediterranean sheet pan tofu dinner allows you to tailor the meal to your preferences and dietary restrictions. As is, the recipe is vegan and gluten-free, and you can swap the tofu with chickpea, pumpkin seed, or fava bean tofu if you are allergic to soy. "There are new variations of tofu available for those that have a soy allergy and like tofu as a meat-free option," Hahn says. You can also swap the tofu altogether with a can of chickpeas. "If you're using chickpeas, just dry them well before adding them to the marinade."
For the roasted vegetables, you can swap any of the vegetables for zucchini, eggplant, or even broccoli. Any vegetables you like will easily work in this dish. For the fresh ingredients that we add after roasting, any other fresh herbs blend nicely, including fresh dill, oregano, or curly parsley. You can also add quartered artichoke hearts, capers, or hearts of palm to the finished dish for added, briny flavor. Sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers also make great add-ins and complement the roasted tofu and vegetables.
What pairs well with the Mediterranean sheet pan tofu?
There are many options for complementary dishes to serve with the Mediterranean sheet pan tofu dinner. If you're looking for appetizers, a roasted red pepper dip, also known as muhammara, made with roasted red peppers, walnuts, pomegranate molasses, and spices goes well. A simple, creamy hummus is a fitting appetizer, as is baba ganoush, which is a dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Both the hummus and the baba ganoush can be served with pita bread as a side dip.
Any type of grain will go well with this sheet pan dinner. Fluffy and tender couscous is a great side dish option. You can prepare it with vegetable broth and toss it with fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon juice. Try rice pilaf seasoned with Mediterranean spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric, or any grain like farro, quinoa, or sorghum. Any type of salad is always a good accompaniment for this easy sheet pan meal. A Greek salad, a Caesar salad, or a cucumber salad are all nice choices.
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 5 cups sliced mushrooms
- 2 red bell peppers, sliced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 block super firm tofu, cubed
- 1 cup whole + 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- ½ cup chopped Italian parsley
- ½ cup halved Kalamata olives
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
|Calories per Serving
|333
|Total Fat
|23.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.2 g
|Sodium
|623.0 mg
|Protein
|19.2 g