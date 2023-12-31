Artichoke Tomato Pesto Flatbread Recipe

It's safe to say that bread-based dishes with toppings are a strong win for most people. The combination of bread, whether it's soft, chewy, or crispy, adorned with flavorful toppings is a fun and delicious eating experience and the variations are endless. Pizza, bruschetta, and open-faced sandwiches are up there when it comes to fan favorites, but flatbread with creative toppings might be the best of all. This recipe is easy to throw together, highly customizable, and can be served as an appetizer or main dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for artichoke tomato pesto flatbread and says, "The Mediterranean flavors in this recipe are spot on. We've got the briny artichokes, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs, and lemon that come together in a light olive oil marinade. You can make your own flatbread, or use store-bought to speed things up." Read on to learn how to make this light but satisfying appetizer or meal.