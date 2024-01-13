Tortellini Greek Salad Recipe

Pasta salads come to life at picnics and barbecues, and using plump, cheesy tortellini as your pasta of choice is just the ticket to make you the star of the potluck. In this recipe, we've paired the tortellini with an array of flavorful ingredients, including juicy grape tomatoes, crisp cucumber, and briny Kalamata olives. They're all bathed in a zesty dressing crafted from olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and spices to deliver Greek flavors at their finest.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for tortellini Greek salad and says, "Fresh tortellini is readily available and is a handy thing to have in your fridge to turn into a quick meal. I love making a pasta salad in an oil- and vinegar-based dressing because it keeps things light and makes for a beautiful feast for the eyes." Keep reading to learn how to make this delicious salad for your next gathering or quick dinner at home.