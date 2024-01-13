Tortellini Greek Salad Recipe
Pasta salads come to life at picnics and barbecues, and using plump, cheesy tortellini as your pasta of choice is just the ticket to make you the star of the potluck. In this recipe, we've paired the tortellini with an array of flavorful ingredients, including juicy grape tomatoes, crisp cucumber, and briny Kalamata olives. They're all bathed in a zesty dressing crafted from olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and spices to deliver Greek flavors at their finest.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for tortellini Greek salad and says, "Fresh tortellini is readily available and is a handy thing to have in your fridge to turn into a quick meal. I love making a pasta salad in an oil- and vinegar-based dressing because it keeps things light and makes for a beautiful feast for the eyes." Keep reading to learn how to make this delicious salad for your next gathering or quick dinner at home.
Gather the ingredients for the tortellini Greek salad
To make this recipe, start out in the produce area and pick up lemon, garlic, grape tomatoes, English cucumber, and sliced red onion. "I like using grape tomatoes here because they are less watery, but chopped tomatoes will work if that is what you prefer or have on hand," Hahn says. In the refrigerated section, grab some cheese tortellini and feta cheese. Then, you'll need some Kalamata olives and some pantry staples — olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Bring water to a boil
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the tortellini
Boil the tortellini according to package directions.
Step 3: Drain the pasta
Drain and rinse with cold water.
Step 4: Make the dressing
In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Step 5: Combine the salad ingredients
In a separate, large bowl, combine the cooked tortellini, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion, and feta cheese.
Step 6: Toss with dressing
Add the dressing from step 3 and toss the ingredients.
Step 7: Serve the salad
Serve the Greek tortellini salad.
How can I customize the tortellini Greek salad?
The tortellini salad is easy to customize, and you've got quite a bit of flexibility regarding what vegetables you add. You can swap out any of the vegetables for bell peppers, artichoke hearts, or broccoli. For extra briny flavor, you can add some roasted red peppers that have been marinated in olive oil and vinegar. To add more greenery, toss in some fresh spinach, arugula, or mixed greens for an extra boost of nutrients. Experiment with additional fresh herbs such as basil, mint, or dill to enhance the salad's flavor profile.
For toppings, sprinkle toasted pine nuts, sliced almonds, or sunflower seeds for a crunchy texture. Add a burst of citrus flavor by incorporating lemon or orange zest into the dressing or as a topper on the finished salad. If you want to make the salad dairy-free, look for dairy-free tortellini and dairy-free feta cheese.
What can I serve with the tortellini Greek salad?
Serve warm garlic bread, a toasted baguette, or pita bread on the side of the tortellini Greek salad to scoop up the delicious dressing and add a comforting element to the meal.
Soup and salad work hand in hand, and many options work well. Try lemon chicken orzo soup with its light and citrusy broth, tender chicken, orzo pasta, and a hint of lemon to complement the Greek flavors. A classic tomato basil soup offers a rich and savory flavor that pairs well with the freshness of the Greek tortellini salad. A vegetable-packed minestrone soup with beans can provide a hearty and nutritious side to the salad.
To work in extra veggies, prepare a medley of grilled vegetables, such as zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant, for a smoky and savory side dish. Or, roast potatoes with olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs for a hearty and flavorful accompaniment. Serve individual or sliced portions of spanakopita (spinach and feta pastry) for a delightful, savory pastry option. Add protein to the meal with grilled chicken or shrimp skewers seasoned with Greek-inspired herbs and spices.
- 20 ounces cheese tortellini
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- ½ English cucumber, diced
- 1 cup halved Kalamata olives
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ½ cup feta cheese
|Calories per Serving
|533
|Total Fat
|25.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|61.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|843.3 mg
|Protein
|18.4 g