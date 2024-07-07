Ground Lamb, Eggplant, and Couscous Bowls Recipe

For a long time, salads ruled the lunch hour as a steadfast, healthy option to balance the indulgence of weekend eating. Grain bowls have since taken the culinary world by storm, and for good reason: All of the components of a balanced meal can be found in one bowl, including protein, sauce, veggies, and, of course, grains. Sure, a salad might be a trustworthy option for a healthy go-to meal, but with the addition of grains like rice, couscous, farro, or quinoa, the tired bowl of veggies becomes so much more. Not only are grain bowls filling, but they satisfy the need for a warm, cooked meal while being easy to throw together.

Usually made with chicken, tofu, salmon, or shrimp, this grain bowl recipe written with recipe developer Michelle McGlinn veers from the norm and offers a way to use ground lamb for a protein-packed, Greek-inspired bowl. Layered with lemony couscous, roasted tomato and eggplant, and an herb-packed mayonnaise, this filling lamb-based bowl will bring you all of the flavors of the Mediterranean — just in time for lunch.