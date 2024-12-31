12 TikTok Salads That Are Absolutely Worth Trying

We all know that TikTok is home to some of the very best recipe inspiration out there, from mighty burger stacks to epic burritos and show-stopping bakes. But what about the humble salad? Can a bowlful of veggies really ever be exciting enough to go viral? Well, it would seem so. The platform does in fact feature a myriad of incredibly popular salad recipes that have the seal of approval from countless creators and viewers alike.

We've put together an impressive line up of salads that showcase fresh flavors and vibrant colors, and many are bursting with creative twists that put them in another league from your average lettuce and dressing combo. If you're looking to spice up your meal prep, impress dinner party guests, or pack a little extra nutrition into your day, TikTok's salad scene will have just the dish you're looking for.

There's the iconic Green Goddess, the creamy Mexican street corn pasta salad, and even a festive wreath-like creation. Some come recommended by celebrities, while others include unexpected ingredients, like crispy rice or wasabi. But most importantly, there's nothing boring about any of these salads. These recipes have become internet sensations for good reason — they're totally delicious, and super easy to make too.

