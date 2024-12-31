12 TikTok Salads That Are Absolutely Worth Trying
We all know that TikTok is home to some of the very best recipe inspiration out there, from mighty burger stacks to epic burritos and show-stopping bakes. But what about the humble salad? Can a bowlful of veggies really ever be exciting enough to go viral? Well, it would seem so. The platform does in fact feature a myriad of incredibly popular salad recipes that have the seal of approval from countless creators and viewers alike.
We've put together an impressive line up of salads that showcase fresh flavors and vibrant colors, and many are bursting with creative twists that put them in another league from your average lettuce and dressing combo. If you're looking to spice up your meal prep, impress dinner party guests, or pack a little extra nutrition into your day, TikTok's salad scene will have just the dish you're looking for.
There's the iconic Green Goddess, the creamy Mexican street corn pasta salad, and even a festive wreath-like creation. Some come recommended by celebrities, while others include unexpected ingredients, like crispy rice or wasabi. But most importantly, there's nothing boring about any of these salads. These recipes have become internet sensations for good reason — they're totally delicious, and super easy to make too.
1. Green Goddess salad
If there's one salad that's become synonymous with TikTok, it's the Green Goddess. First posted on the platform by Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa, this dish took TikTok by storm with its creamy dressing and tantalizing crunch. Unlike many other salads that focus on leafy greens, this version keeps everything satisfyingly crunchy, featuring a medley of cabbage, cucumbers, and scallions, all drenched in a vibrant green sauce.
To make this salad, finely dice the veggies — the smaller the better, for maximum dressing coverage. Then, whip up the homemade dressing in a blender or food processor, perhaps the most crucial element of this glorious green creation. Ben-Ishay's version is a blend of fresh basil, spinach, garlic, shallot, lemon juice, chives, olive oil, rice vinegar, walnuts, cashews, and nutritional yeast, but you can absolutely incorporate different herbs like cilantro or tarragon, and even avocado. Just blitz everything up until you have wonderfully velvety consistency. The resulting dressing will be zesty, garlicky, and just the right consistency to perfectly coat the chopped veggies.
Once you've tossed the diced veg and dressing together, transfer the salad to a large bowl and you're ready to dig in. Serve it as is, or try pairing it with chips for a dip-style snack. You can also use it as a topping for grain bowls, or a filling for wraps and pitas alongside your protein source of choice, such as chickpeas, tuna, or chicken.
@bakedbymelissa
She's a green goddess #food #recipe #vegan #foodie #viral #asmr #fy #fypシ
2. Bella Hadid's salad
When supermodel Bella Hadid casually shared her go-to salad recipe on TikTok, the internet went crazy for it. Soon termed none other than "Bella Hadid's Salad" by fans, this dish fast became a favorite for its simplicity and flavor-packed ingredients, and has since been recreated and re-catapulted to viral status by countless other TikTokers. This recipe is essentially the epitome of a chopped salad — it's quick and easy to make, yet wonderfully satisfying to eat.
The base of this salad is a refreshing combination of crisp cucumber rounds and peppery arugula. Then, Hadid throws in sliced red bell peppers, a pretty fancy-looking crumbled Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and avocado, which she states, "becomes part of the dressing so it's creamy and yummy." Before tossing everything together, she adds a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, sprinkle of salt and pepper, and drizzle of both balsamic glaze and olive oil.
This salad is simple yet flavorful, with the cheese adding a salty richness, the balsamic glaze bringing a sweet element, and the lemon brightening everything up. You could serve this for a light lunch or as a sharing side salad for a family dinner. It would pair fantastically with grilled chicken, salmon, or even some crusty garlic bread. And like many TikTok recipes, it's totally customizable — throw in some toasted nuts, chopped cooked bacon, or crispy croutons if you're feeling adventurous.
@babybella777
My #1 salad to make . I botched the ending of this video because I had to finish the rest of dinner+ running late . —->(not pictured -your favorite olive oil added at the end with the balsamic glaze(non-negotiable it's a must I swear) and then mixed together.Avocado becomes part of the dressing so it's creamy and yummy. Add more lemon 🍋 if you like
3. Grinder salad
The grinder salad is a much-loved TikTok recipe born from the popular grinder sandwich, and converted into a simple salad form. This salad packs all of the hearty, savory filling elements of the classic sandwich into a bowl, making it a low-carb meal that still feels wonderfully indulgent. It's the perfect option for anyone craving bold Italian deli flavors without the bread.
This recipe starts with finely chopped iceberg lettuce for a crunchy and fresh base. From there, you can add chopped deli meats, such as turkey, ham, pepperoni, or salami, as well as cubed cheddar cheese. For extra color and goodness, you'll find sweet cherry tomatoes and tangy red onion, plus a little heat from sliced pepperoncini. Next up, we have the dressing, which truly takes everything to the next level of deliciousness. It combines mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, a splash of juice from the jar of pepperoncini, oregano, a touch of chili flakes, and some salt and pepper. The moreish mixture of creamy, tangy, and spicy flavors pairs beautifully with the meats, cheese, and crisp veggies.
A quick TikTok browse will present you with plenty of variations on this salad, too. Try adding chickpeas for an extra boost of protein and fiber, croutons for added crunch and sustenance, or mozzarella for a milder, creamier cheese element. You can even convert this into a satisfying pasta salad.
4. Cucumber salad
Not many salads can feature just one vegetable and taste so incredible, but TikToker Logan Moffitt has created many that do just that. His array of cucumber salad recipes, that famously begin with the line "sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber," involve shaking up sliced cucumber with a medley of flavorful condiments and other additions, with mouthwateringly tasty results.
The first step in Moffitt's recipes is to slice a whole, large English cucumber into thin rounds, which he does using a mandolin to speed things up. He then transfers the pieces to a plastic tub with a sealable lid. Next, he dresses the cucumber with his choice of add-ins, which can vary from smoked salmon and cream cheese to pickle juice and dill. However, the original recipe that caused his rise to TikTok stardom combined soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, grated garlic, sugar, chili oil, green onion, and monosodium glutamate — a flavor enhancer that he recommends adding to just about every variation. Finally, with the lid secured, the ingredients can be shaken up in the tub, before tucking in.
The success of Moffitt's recipes proves how endlessly versatile cucumber can be. This crisp veggie is ultra-refreshing and amazing at soaking up the flavors of other salad additions. You can of course eat the entire tubful in true Moffitt style, or combine this crunchy creation with other foods such as rice, meats, or fish.
@logagm
The original best way to eat entire cucumber
5. Jennifer Aniston's salad
Jennifer Aniston's salad went viral after fans shared a recipe they claimed she ate every day while filming "Friends." While Aniston later clarified that the TikTok-famous version wasn't completely accurate, this salad has taken on a life of its own, becoming a go-to for meal preppers and health-conscious foodies. Packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of texture, it's a satisfying option that feels seriously wholesome.
Bulgur wheat forms this hearty salad's base, along with diced cucumber, red onion, and canned chickpeas. In goes crumbled feta cheese for a creamy texture and tangy flavor, along with pistachios for added crunch. Meanwhile, fresh parsley and mint bring heaps of herbaceous flavor. The dressing is kept pretty simple, with a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. It's just the right combo to add a little richness and zest to the salad.
This salad should store well in the fridge for up to four days, so it's a great one to prep in bulk at the start of the week and enjoy for work lunches or quick dinners. You can switch up the elements as you please, too. Swap the bulgur wheat with rice or quinoa for a gluten-free version, try incorporating different nuts like pecans or walnuts, or use other herbs to suit your taste.
6. Mexican street corn pasta salad
If you love elotes (aka Mexican street corn), you'll be familiar with the creamy, tangy, spicy taste that makes this dish so epic. The traditional recipe typically involves char-grilling corn on the cob and smothering it in a rich sauce flavored with lime juice, cheese, herbs, and spices. But, TikTokers are transforming this Mexican-inspired favorite into a glorious pasta salad.
First up, cook the corn on the grill. Once perfectly charred, slice it off the cob and leave it to cool. Cook and cool your favorite pasta too, such as rotini or penne, and combine the two ingredients in a bowl. Next, add chopped cilantro, red onion, and crumbled queso fresco to the mix. For the dressing, there's mayonnaise, Mexican crema (or sour cream), apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, lime juice, and Tajín. Blend everything thoroughly, then pour the spicy, creamy delight over the pasta mixture and toss it all to combine.
Storing the salad in the fridge for at least an hour before serving is highly recommended, as this allows the flavors to really meld together. This one is brilliant for serving at barbecues or gatherings, where everyone can dig in and add a spoonful to their plate along with other grilled meats and veggies.
7. Crispy rice salad
A little texture can go a long way in transforming a dish, and TikTok's crispy rice salad demonstrates this perfectly. A tasty creation that combines oven-baked rice, crunchy veg, and a bold mix of flavors, this salad is anything but ordinary.
The foundation of this salad is of course the crispy rice. To achieve this unique texture, first boil and drain the rice as usual. Next, toss it with soy sauce, sesame oil, and Chili Onion Crunch (a popular condiment that can be found at Trader Joe's), spread it onto a baking sheet, and pop it in the oven until fragrant and crispy. For the remaining salad ingredients, you'll need cucumber, edamame beans, and green onions, which tie in beautifully with the Asian-inspired flavors of the rice. Mint adds a refreshing twist, while avocado brings a creamy contrast. Of course, this salad features a flavor-packed dressing too. There are classic components like olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and garlic, plus nutty tahini, sweet maple syrup, and spicy cumin.
To finish, TikTokers love adding crunchy toppings like toasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, or fried shallots. You can also top it off with protein, like crispy tofu, shrimp, or a soft-boiled egg.
@youcare.selfcare
•2 cups cooked rice (I'm using @lotusrice ) •1 tablespoon soy sauce •1 tablespoon sesame oil •2 tablespoons Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch •1 sliced English cucumber (Use a mandoline if you have one) •1 cup shelled edamame (I use the frozen bag from Whole Foods) •4 chopped green onions •1/4 cup chopped mint •2 chopped avocados •1/2 cup salted peanuts (optional) Dressing: •1/3 cup olive oil •1/3 cup lemon juice •3 tablespoons tahini •1 tablespoon maple syrup •2 crushed garlic cloves •1 teaspoon cumin •1 teaspoon salt •1/2 teaspoon pepper 1. Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 2. Add the rice to a bowl with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili crunch and mix. 3. Spread out on the sheet pan and bake 30 minutes tossing halfway. When it's done it will be brown and crispy. 4. Add the salad ingredients to a bowl. 5. Whisk up the dressing. 6. Add the rice to the salad and add dressing. Top with peanuts if using. Serves: 4 #crispyricesalad #vegansalad #trendingsalad #plantbasedfoodAdvertisement
8. Cucumber and bell pepper salad
If you're after a salad that delivers on color, crunch, and flavor, the cucumber and bell pepper salad is a must try. This simple salad highlights two fresh vegetables tossed in an Asian-inspired dressing. It's light, satisfying, and extremely easy to whip up, hence why it has earned viral status on TikTok.
The base ingredients are a simple combination of thinly sliced mini cucumbers and mini sweet bell peppers (use a mixture of red, orange, and yellow for a pleasing final look). Next, there's the dressing. This generally features ginger as the base flavor, in the form of store-bought ginger-miso or ginger-sesame dressing. Then, a small spoonful of chili crisp adds heat, while a sprinkling of Everything Bagel seasoning gives the salad another textural element and delicious nuttiness. Give everything a good toss, and it's as simple as that. This salad takes just minutes to prepare and will pair brilliantly with a whole host of other savory dishes.
9. Matthew McConaughey's tuna salad
When TikTok discovered Matthew McConaughey's favorite tuna salad recipe, creators were fast to hop on the trend and whip up their own versions, delighting at the unique combination of flavors and textures. This protein-packed mix-up features many of the ingredients you'd expect to find in a classic tuna salad, such as mayo, lemon juice, and corn, but there are plenty of creative twists in there too.
First, the dressing can be whisked up in the bottom of a large mixing bowl. This comprises mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, Italian dressing, agave nectar, and wasabi. It might sound odd, but we know from the world of sushi that wasabi makes an excellent accompaniment to fish, so we'll trust Matthew on that one. When it comes to the salad elements, red onion adds aromatic goodness, chopped apple sweetens things up, and dill pickles offer a tangy note. The actor also tosses in frozen peas and corn kernels, plus a handful of crispy jalapeño chips for a spicy, crunchy finish. Then, of course, there's the star ingredient — canned tuna.
Once you've whipped up this wonderful tuna medley, you can serve it on toast, with pasta, in lettuce wraps, or by scooping it onto crackers. With so many ways to enjoy it, this is a dish that's perfect for weekly meal prepping.
@allrecipes
Alright, Alright, Allrecipes! It's our turn to try @MatthewMcConaughey's tuna salad recipe, and it is truly out of this world 🚀 Ingredients: 1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more as desired 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 teaspoons wasabi paste 2 teaspoons Italian dressing 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion 3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles 1/3 cup crispy jalapeño chips 1/4 cup chopped apple 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels 1/2 cup frozen peas 10 ounces tuna packed in olive oil, drained Directions: Stir mayonnaise together with vinegar, lemon juice, wasabi, and Italian dressing in a medium bowl until combined. Add in onion, pickles, jalapeño chips, apple, corn, and peas, and stir. Fold in the tuna until well combined. Add more mayonnaise if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve. 📸: @NicoleMcLaughlin #matthewmcconaughey #tunasalad #tuna #appetizer
10. Crispy potato salad
Another salad with a far heartier feel than your standard bowl of mixed greens, this TikTok sensation takes crispy smashed potatoes and combines them with fresh veggies, herbs, and a creamy dressing. There are no mushy potatoes in sight here, just perfectly golden oven-roasted bites, which really sets this recipe apart from your average potato salad.
Step one is boiling baby potatoes until fork tender. Next, add them to a baking sheet and smash them with some olive oil, salt, and pepper, for maximum crispness. Roast (or air-fry) them until golden and crunchy on the outside but soft and fluffy inside, to form the irresistible base of the salad. Reserve a few of the crispiest morsels to scatter on top of the finished salad, too. For even more crunch, add cucumber and finely diced shallot to the potatoes. And for the dressing, a mixture of herb mayo and Greek yogurt keeps the optimum level of richness. To this, you'll add lemon juice, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, dill, parsley, salt, and pepper.
This salad is best served right away while the potatoes are still lovely and crisp, as they'll soften after being stored in the fridge. It would be amazing served on a bed of greens such as spinach, lettuce, and arugula for extra freshness. You could also top your crispy potato salad with fried egg, avocado, or crispy bacon to turn it into a full meal.
11. Christmas salad
The festive season is the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen, and this next salad serves as a stunning centerpiece for any seasonal spread. Despite being incredibly simple, this Christmas salad brings the festive vibes with its red and green wreath-like appearance.
To create the "wreath" base, arrange fresh arugula in a ring around the outside perimeter of a serving dish (a large one with a flat base will give the best effect). Then, decoratively place vibrant grape tomatoes and creamy white bocconcini (mini mozzarella balls) on top of the leafy circle. To dress, drizzle olive oil and balsamic glaze over top along with a sprinkling of salt and pepper. This salad uses just a handful of delicious, tried-and-tested ingredients, looks super impressive, yet it couldn't be easier to execute. What's not to love?
If you'd like to put your own spin on this festive salad, there are a range of extras that could fit in alongside the classic, Italian-inspired ingredients. Toasted pecans or walnuts would introduce a satisfying nutty crunch, while sliced apple would make an excellent sweet element. For pops of color, try scattering fresh pomegranate seeds as garnish.
12. Peach and burrata salad
Our final TikTok-famous salad certainly wins points for elegance, with a summery feel and stunning look. This peach and burrata salad is super approachable, and the two standout elements offer the ultimate combo of indulgence and fresh, juicy sweetness.
Along with the sunny peach slices, this vibrant bowl consists of peppery arugula, sweet cherry tomatoes, and savory prosciutto. Basil adds herbaceous goodness, and sunflower seeds give the salad that all-important crunch. These ingredients are all combined with burrata, a rich and creamy Italian cheese with a soft, luscious center that adds an ultra-luxurious texture to the salad. Since the burrata is so creamy, there's no need for a heavy dressing. A simple drizzle of olive oil and balsamic glaze is all this salad needs to shine. Just toss everything together in a large bowl and enjoy.
If desired, you could also grill or pan-fry the peach slices to give them an extra layer of caramelized sweetness. Just make sure to let them cool before tossing them with the other ingredients, so the arugula doesn't become soggy.
@kizactivelife
12 days of Christmas recipes 🎄 Day 4: peach and burrata salad 🍑 For the ingredients you can really do as much as you want depending on how many people you want to serve! Ingredients: Rocket Peaches Cherry tomatoes Burrata Prosciutto Basil Sunflower seeds Dressing: A good drizzle of both olive oil and balsamic glaze Add it all to a big salad bowl. Enjoy! #saladrecipe #salads #saladsoftiktok #christmasrecipe #christmasrecipes #sidesalad #summersalad