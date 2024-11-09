Is There Really A Difference Between A Grinder Sandwich And A Sub?

If you've been on social media in the past few years, you've likely seen the resurgence of the grinder sandwich. Although this meal has been around since World War I, it gained popularity once again on TikTok in 2022, with videos circulating of meats, cheeses, and veggies piled high on big hoagie rolls. The trend was somewhat spurred by the deliciousness of the creamy, tangy dressing — but overall, these 'wiches are mouthwatering meals that would make any lunchtime scrollers hungry.

And yet, there are plenty of similar sandwiches that are tasty and just as hearty. Many grinder recipes bear an uncanny resemblance to regular Italian sub sandwiches, considering their bread and contents look almost exactly alike. So what is the difference between the two types? It's true that they are very close, and if you ask some people, the terms are interchangeable. But the main difference is that subs are generally served cold, while grinders are often hot. Plus, grinders have a separate origin story from subs. And while you can use a few different types of bread to make the latter, the classic version of the former boasts a specific Italian variety.