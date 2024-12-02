Is Matthew McConaughey A Tuna Salad Master? I Tried His Recipe To Find Out

"I'm a tuna fish salad master," said actor Matthew McConaughey during an episode of the podcast "2 Bears, 1 Cave" with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. As the three men reflected on McConaughey's culinary upbringing, which consisted of a lot of boiled squash and boiled okra, McConaughey waxed poetic about his homemade tuna fish salad. "Every Sunday night, clean out the fridge, machito style, gonna make a badass tuna fish to last through the week," McConaughey said.

Defining oneself as a "master" of any dish is a fairly lofty claim. Tuna fish salad, while a seemingly simple deli salad, requires answering a lot of questions before getting to the chopping and mixing of it all. What kind of tuna are you using? Are you including chopped celery and mayo, or do you use mustard instead? What about hard-boiled eggs? Do you make it spicy? Thankfully, self-proclaimed master that he is, McConaughey shared his tuna fish salad recipe during the podcast — which meant I had no choice but to recreate it myself.

I purchased each item on McConaughey's ingredient list and recreated his recipe to the best of my ability. Unfortunately, he didn't provide precise measurements, so I had to use my best judgement. Did McConaughey's tuna salad recipe did in fact earn him the title of "tuna salad master," or if it's no more than "alright, alright, alright?" Read on to find out.

