Give Your Tuna Salad A Flavor Makeover With This Salad Dressing

The best tuna salad should be savory, a little sweet, herbaceous, creamy but most importantly, refreshing. Once you get the recipe down pat, you may achieve all these things but find the last characteristic a little lacking. For a delicious tuna salad with a fresh and revamped flavor, make it with Italian dressing.

Rachael Ray's favorite tuna salad skips the mayo, opting instead for olive oil and lemon juice. Foregoing mayo not only helps the flavor of the tuna shine through, but it prevents the dish from getting too heavy. Italian dressing is light and fresh, lending the salad a unique and welcomed flavor. The dressing is both tangy and earthy, all thanks to the vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, and lemon juice it contains. Deeper within the surface, it gets an herbaceous, savory taste from thyme, oregano, garlic, and parsley. To top it off with a sweet finish, a dash of honey rounds things out.

With such a packed ingredient list, Italian dressing brings so much depth to tuna salad, all while meshing well with the mild fish, licorice-like celery, and piquant red onions. If you want a salad that's silky and lightweight, go with the vinaigrette version of Italian dressing. Complete with white or red wine vinegar, it coats the salad in flavor without weighing it down. For something heartier, use creamy Italian dressing. It features a touch of mayonnaise, along with parmesan cheese for a delicious umami flavor.