If you're ready for a steak that you can throw on the grill with a few simple seasonings to create a meal bursting with savory umami flavor, then you need to try this 2-ingredient grilled garlic picanha steak recipe. With little fuss and maximum return on investment, this steak offers a unique experience for beef lovers.

Everyone raves about a ribeye or a filet mignon steak, but few know that one of the best cuts of steaks in existence is the picanha, also known as a top sirloin cap. This cut is usually priced competitively and offers a superior taste, texture, and fat-to-meat ratio compared to the more well-known cuts. According to Ksenia Prints, the blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, this tender cut is particularly popular in Brazilian and Venezuelan cuisine, and while it can be hard to find in a typical grocery store, it is more readily available in Latin stores and with select butchers.

In our recipe, we start with the notion that a perfect picanha steak needs nothing more than a simple salt and pepper seasoning – but we take it to the next level by adding a dab of garlic butter towards the end of cooking. This gives the steak more flavor, locks in its moisture, and gives it a bit of a zesty kick. We let the grill do the work, and after just about 20 minutes, you get a soft steak with the perfect ratio of fat to muscle tissue, which simply melts in your mouth when you cook it to medium rare.