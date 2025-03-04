Is Picanha Technically A Tough Cut Of Steak?
Everyone hazards a guess sometimes, but if you are expecting a tough cut of steak from picanha, prepare to be sorely disappointed. This cut of meat is actually notoriously tender — the polar opposite of a chewy slab of meat. It all boils down to what type of steak cut picanha comes from: the rump cap. This is the part of the cattle that does very little work, so its meat has minimal muscle fibers. This imparts a more delicate quality than what you might find in a fibrous flank or chuck cut. Fundamentally, you are looking at a less-developed section of beef.
However, it's not just a question of muscle, or lack thereof. Picanha also features considerable intramuscular marbling and a hefty fat cap. The fat cap coats the outside of the meat, allowing it to self-baste and render when cooked. The best picanha cuts have a visible white exterior of at least 1.5 cm, so don't immediately shy away from those thicker-looking caps. The intramuscular marbling is a fine white webbing throughout the meat; naturally juicy, this thorough distribution of fat protects the cut's tenderness. When learning how to cook a perfect picanha steak, really lean into these natural qualities. Aim for medium-rare, cut against the grain, and don't overthink it.
What does picanha taste like?
After establishing the texture, what else is there to know about picanha cuts? A big differentiator is its taste, as the flavor is hugely impacted by the cut's fattiness. For instance, take a look at sirloin vs. picanha steak. The lower fat content of a sirloin imparts a milder quality, whereas the cap and intramuscular webbing of picanha push it towards more intense flavoring. These fat deposits liquify when cooked, releasing moisture and creating an ultra-rich — almost buttery — taste. When cooked traditionally as a Brazilian BBQ dish, it also carries a natural umami and a slight smoky flavor. In short, while picanha's texture may be tender, its flavor is quite robust.
Considering adding some seasoning? It might be surprising to hear that picanha is regularly seasoned only with coarse salt. Why not let the natural taste speak for itself? Picanha's scrumptious flavors are a big reason it's considered one of the dishes you need to try at a Brazilian steakhouse. Of course, if you'd prefer to take things a step further, mustard, coriander, garlic, and pepper are all delicious ingredients that may give your picanha that extra wow factor.