Is Picanha Technically A Tough Cut Of Steak?

Everyone hazards a guess sometimes, but if you are expecting a tough cut of steak from picanha, prepare to be sorely disappointed. This cut of meat is actually notoriously tender — the polar opposite of a chewy slab of meat. It all boils down to what type of steak cut picanha comes from: the rump cap. This is the part of the cattle that does very little work, so its meat has minimal muscle fibers. This imparts a more delicate quality than what you might find in a fibrous flank or chuck cut. Fundamentally, you are looking at a less-developed section of beef.

However, it's not just a question of muscle, or lack thereof. Picanha also features considerable intramuscular marbling and a hefty fat cap. The fat cap coats the outside of the meat, allowing it to self-baste and render when cooked. The best picanha cuts have a visible white exterior of at least 1.5 cm, so don't immediately shy away from those thicker-looking caps. The intramuscular marbling is a fine white webbing throughout the meat; naturally juicy, this thorough distribution of fat protects the cut's tenderness. When learning how to cook a perfect picanha steak, really lean into these natural qualities. Aim for medium-rare, cut against the grain, and don't overthink it.