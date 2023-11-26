12 Dishes You Need To Try At A Brazilian Steakhouse

Diners new to the Brazilian churrascaria experience, be forewarned: It's a far cry from your typical American steakhouse, where only appetizers are passed, and guest orders their own entrees. Instead, Brazilian steakhouses are akin to full-service all-you-can-eat buffets. Servers called gauchos walk past your table brandishing long, thin knives while carrying skewers of meat for slicing tableside. Rather than asking for more food, much like a game of poker, cards are placed on the table to indicate whether or not you're in for a given hand. Green means go, and red — well, perhaps you filled up on too much pão de queijo.

Named after the style in which the meat is prepared, a churrascaria is a steakhouse that serves meats cooked over an open flame. Invented in the 16th century by men traveling on horseback with easy access to cattle and open fire, the churrascaria is known for its characteristic grilling style, similar to kebab. Like with any steakhouse, it's imperative you arrive hungry, as dishes are served in rapid-fire succession.

I've visited churrascarias while traveling around Rio de Janeiro, and with that, grown aware of a way of dining that can be both theatrical and communal. Since then, I've dined at restaurants across the country in search of the best dishes to try to get the most out of any churrascaria experience. The secret to tasting some of the best Brazilian cuisine has to offer? Choosing wisely — and pacing yourself.