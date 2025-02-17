Sirloin Vs Picanha Steak: What's The Difference?

Technically speaking, the sirloin is one of the subprimal cuts of a cow, which are large sections that are then broken down into portion pieces for cooking and eating. The sirloin is towards the rear of the animal adjoining the rump and is generally broken down into the top sirloin and bottom sirloin. If you order something off a menu that's simply listed as sirloin steak, what you'll be getting is the more tender top sirloin, as the bottom sirloin is usually sold as more affordable tri-tip roasts or tri-tip steaks.

This cut won't be listed up there at the high end with porterhouse or ribeye, but at the same time, you won't need to pay that kind of price for it either. Top sirloin offers an affordable option for everyday cooking at home that will still deliver on quality. It's ideal for those that prefer leaner meat and a more delicate flavor rather than something very beefy.

The low fat content means sirloin is best cooked over a high heat for a very short time, or with a method like sous vide that will prevent overcooking and help the meat retain all of the moisture during cooking. It's a great cut for a quick and easy steak dinner done in a skillet, or for creating a fresh steak salad.