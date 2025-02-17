Sirloin Vs Picanha Steak: What's The Difference?
Navigating the world of different cuts of steak for home dining or a night out can be a complicated process. Of course, a server at a restaurant or a butcher will tell you which are considered the most popular or the best quality, but in the end, what you buy should depend on what you plan to do with the meat and personal preferences. After all, there's no point in shelling out for a top-tier marbled steak if you prefer the taste of leaner meat.
Sirloin is a classic on any steakhouse menu, while picanha is one of the must-try cuts when you visit a Brazilian churrasco restaurant. So is it just cuisine that separates the two? Sirloin and picanha come from adjoining parts of the cow, but despite this proximity, the two cuts differ in their tenderness, taste, and fat content, with sirloin tending to be milder in flavor but more toothsome. As such, sirloin and picanha will benefit from different cooking techniques.
What is sirloin steak?
Technically speaking, the sirloin is one of the subprimal cuts of a cow, which are large sections that are then broken down into portion pieces for cooking and eating. The sirloin is towards the rear of the animal adjoining the rump and is generally broken down into the top sirloin and bottom sirloin. If you order something off a menu that's simply listed as sirloin steak, what you'll be getting is the more tender top sirloin, as the bottom sirloin is usually sold as more affordable tri-tip roasts or tri-tip steaks.
This cut won't be listed up there at the high end with porterhouse or ribeye, but at the same time, you won't need to pay that kind of price for it either. Top sirloin offers an affordable option for everyday cooking at home that will still deliver on quality. It's ideal for those that prefer leaner meat and a more delicate flavor rather than something very beefy.
The low fat content means sirloin is best cooked over a high heat for a very short time, or with a method like sous vide that will prevent overcooking and help the meat retain all of the moisture during cooking. It's a great cut for a quick and easy steak dinner done in a skillet, or for creating a fresh steak salad.
What is picanha steak?
Picanha steak is one of the most prized cuts in Brazilian cooking and a popular addition to any barbecue. It comes from the very top of the rump primal cut, where it meets the sirloin. It's not commonly sold in supermarkets, but you can ask your butcher for a rump cap or sirloin cap, which are the American names for the same piece of meat. Picanha is characterized by a prominent fat cap (up to an inch thick), but the meat itself is lean with very little marbling. When cooked well, picanha has a rich beefy taste and a tender, juicy finish.
The fat cap provides a buffer that keeps the meat moist, making it ideal for grilling over high heat (as in Brazilian cuisine) or oven roasting. If you prefer not to eat the fat, remove it just before serving, as cooking picanha without any fat will leave you with dry and less flavorful meat.
If you want to cook and serve picanha in the traditional Brazilian style, it only requires seasoning with salt. In a Brazilian steakhouse you'll find the full picanha cut bent around a large skewer and grilled over an open flame in one piece. For home cooking, you'll have an easier job if you cut it into bite size pieces before skewering and adding to the barbecue. Serve with some homemade pão de queijo and (although not traditional Brazilian) a zesty chimichurri sauce.