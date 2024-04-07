12 Things You Should Know Before Eating At A Brazilian Steakhouse For The First Time

If you take a drive through the countryside in southern Brazil, you won't have to wonder why the Brazilian steakhouse originated there. Cows abound in the region's abundant grasslands, and a culture shaped by rustic, rural traditions still reigns supreme. Brazilian steakhouses serve churrasco, which is often translated as "Brazilian barbecue" but refers specifically to meat cooked on a skewer over an open flame.

Brazilian barbecue first made its debut in the United States in the 1990s and has since become a popular option for diners looking to get their fill of quality Brazilian-style meats and sides. To get the inside scoop on what to know before eating at a Brazilian steakhouse, we spoke with Neri Giachini, Director of Operations at Fogo de Chão, one of the most successful chains of Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. Although Fogo de Chão isn't a traditional Brazilian steakhouse, its food offerings and service model are representative of what you're likely to find at one of these fun, relaxed, meat-forward restaurants.

As a former resident of Rio Grande do Sul, I've been to my fair share of Brazilian steakhouses, and I can tell you that dining at one is a culinary adventure you should experience. Although it's certainly a meaty affair, Brazilian steakhouses typically offer a huge variety of regional Brazilian dishes you need to try at least once. So, if you're thinking about eating at a Brazilian steakhouse for the first time, here's what to expect.