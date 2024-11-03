Why Top Sirloin Is One Of The Most Economical Steak Cuts

If you know top sirloin, it's probably because it's one of the most enticingly affordable cuts of steak at your grocery store. Ribeyes and filet mignon get all the attention on restaurant menus, and brisket or short ribs call to grills and slow cookers, but top sirloin doesn't have the kind of name-brand recognition a lot of other parts of the cow do. And even that low price doesn't do it any favors. It may attract the budget-conscious, but it also carries the implication that this isn't a great piece of meat and may be too tough, dry, or flavorless. Well, cast all your doubt aside, because top sirloin is actually one of the most impressively versatile steaks out there, even with how affordable it is, may it be grilled, seared, or tossed into a stew.

So why is top sirloin so cheap? It comes down to a few things that make different cuts of beef pricey. First off, chefs value steaks that are well-marbled with fat because they are juicy and flavorful, and sirloin is a pretty lean cut of steak. It's also a little more firm than naturally tender cuts like filet mignon. And finally, it's not an in-demand name. Even tougher cuts that used to be cheap can soar in price if they become more popular; just look at how expensive brisket has become despite once being thought of as an undesirable budget option. But not being in demand doesn't mean top sirloin can't be great.