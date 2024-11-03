Why Top Sirloin Is One Of The Most Economical Steak Cuts
If you know top sirloin, it's probably because it's one of the most enticingly affordable cuts of steak at your grocery store. Ribeyes and filet mignon get all the attention on restaurant menus, and brisket or short ribs call to grills and slow cookers, but top sirloin doesn't have the kind of name-brand recognition a lot of other parts of the cow do. And even that low price doesn't do it any favors. It may attract the budget-conscious, but it also carries the implication that this isn't a great piece of meat and may be too tough, dry, or flavorless. Well, cast all your doubt aside, because top sirloin is actually one of the most impressively versatile steaks out there, even with how affordable it is, may it be grilled, seared, or tossed into a stew.
So why is top sirloin so cheap? It comes down to a few things that make different cuts of beef pricey. First off, chefs value steaks that are well-marbled with fat because they are juicy and flavorful, and sirloin is a pretty lean cut of steak. It's also a little more firm than naturally tender cuts like filet mignon. And finally, it's not an in-demand name. Even tougher cuts that used to be cheap can soar in price if they become more popular; just look at how expensive brisket has become despite once being thought of as an undesirable budget option. But not being in demand doesn't mean top sirloin can't be great.
Top sirloin has lots of beefy flavor at a budget price
Top sirloin is lean because it's cut from the larger sirloin primal, which is located near the hip of the cow. Areas of the cow that get more work like this tend to be leaner and tougher than non-weight-bearing areas. But those same forces also make the sirloin intensely flavorful like many roast cuts, and unlike chuck roast and other cuts that have more connective tissue, top sirloin is still tender enough to be cooked quickly and sliced as a steak. So while it may not be as marbled and tender as some cuts, top sirloin straddles a line between a flavorful roast and a tender steak, making it useful for both as long as you know how to cook it.
All you need to do is stick to quick, high-heat cooking and avoid going past medium rare. Aiming for 130 degrees Fahrenheit on a grill or stovetop will prevent top sirloin from drying out, keeping it tender. Preparation steps like dry salt brining also help tenderize the meat, and letting it come to room temperature before you sear will help it cook faster and lessen the risk of it being overdone. Don't sleep on it as affordable meat for stews either; it will get fork-tender and lend its robust flavor to your broth. If you want to save a few bucks on any steak recipe, top sirloin can do the job and do it well.