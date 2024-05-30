Tri-Tip Is An Affordable And Flavorful Cut To Consider For Your Next Roast Beef

Whether you like to fire up your grill to cook a juicy roast beef or use the more predictable steady heat of your oven, tri-tip is a top beef roast choice for both flavor and a price that won't break the bank. Executive chef David Rose of Omaha Steaks is a fan of the cut, and he's a guy who knows his beef. Among all of the large cuts of beef that can be cooked and sliced for dinner or your next roast beef sandwich, tri-tip has some unique attributes to consider.

One huge advantage of a tri-tip roast is there's very little fat or tendon on the outside, which makes it very easy to manage at home. There's no advanced trimming to perform — just season and cook. The roast has all the flavor of sirloin with less tendon and fat. But this cut of lean beef can become rather dry if it's overcooked, so you'll want to keep an eye on the temperature while you're roasting. Rose mentions that it's best cooked no more than medium, keeping the internal temperature below about 135 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also important to cut this steak across the grain for tender eating, and you'll notice the direction of the grain shifts due to the triangle shape.