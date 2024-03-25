13 Clever Ways To Use Leftover Roast Beef

If you are used to having chicken in your burritos, it's time to switch it up and make a tasty beef version with your leftover roast. Though many recipes use ground beef, roast beef works brilliantly, too — just cut it into thin strips so that it's easy to eat.

Since the beef is already cooked, it's best to fry your additional ingredients separately before mixing them with the meat. Fry up some onions with a mix of cumin, chili powder, and paprika. Rice and beans are an easy way to bulk out your burrito and make it more filling, so add them to the mix as well if you want a substantial meal.

Now comes the fun part — add your leftover roast beef to a tortilla wrap along with the onions, beans, and rice, then add some colorful and delicious toppings. Avocado, sour cream, homemade charred tomato salsa, and grated cheese are all classic options, but you can customize it with whatever flavors you're in the mood for.

Once you have filled your burrito to your liking, wrap it tight and either fry it in a pan, or bake it in the oven for around 20 minutes. You want to cook it just long enough for the beef to heat up and the cheese to melt. Then enjoy your deliciously gooey roast-beef burrito with salad or tortilla chips, and vow to have this twist on a Tex-Mex classic whenever you have some leftovers from your roast.